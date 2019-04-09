Jenelle Evans Reportedly Felt ‘Set Up’ At ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion: Is She Leaving The Show?

The Teen Mom 2 taping occurred this past weekend in New York City. While great lengths were taken to ensure there wasn’t any drama between the cast members like at previous reunions, reports suggest that not all of the girls were able to avoid drama. According to reports, Jenelle Evans found herself in the middle of drama while filming her segment. Now, Radar Online is revealing that the mom of three felt “set up” over the weekend.

“She lost a lot of trust with producers. She felt like she was set up. MTV shouldn’t have had Nessa be the host if she was going to call her out like that,” an insider told the site.

Reportedly while on stage, host Nessa confronted Jenelle about some posts Jenelle’s husband, David, made on social media. Some reports suggested that Jenelle became angry when confronted and that she “stormed off the stage.” However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke out and insisted she didn’t “storm off the stage.” Jenelle explained to Hollywood Life her side of the story.

“This isn’t true at all. I did get upset during my segment and it wasn’t because of David at all… it was because of the host Nessa that got me upset. I filmed WITH my mom to finish my segment. David had nothing to do with it.”

The source for Radar Online explained that Jenelle didn’t know what posts Nessa was referring to and that the mom of three was unaware of who Nessa is dating.

After the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping, Jenelle took to social media to post a photo of herself with her husband and her daughter Ensley. She called the reunion “stressful,” as reported by Inquisitr, and claimed she had been “put through the ringer [sic].”

Jenelle has contemplated leaving the show in the past, and some may wonder if she is thinking about doing so after the latest drama. The source explained what Jenelle is feeling after the reunion.

“She doesn’t want to leave the show, but she doesn’t know where she stands. It made her look bad.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 has shown plenty of drama for the mom of three. Earlier this season, she dealt with the possibility of her oldest son’s father coming back into the picture. Andrew Lewis reached out in hopes of getting to know his son. Jenelle’s mother, Barbara, has custody of Jenelle’s oldest son, and she made the decision to go to New York to meet with Andrew. However, he did not show up. He did show up to film for the Teen Mom 2 reunion, though.

It is unclear when the reunion special will air, but fans will be able to tune in and see Jenelle as well as her ex-boyfriend.