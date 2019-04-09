Leah Messer Smiles Alongside Jeremy Calvert, Says They Will ‘Always Be A Team’ As Kailyn Lowry Comments

Teen Mom 2 Leah Messer is single and has been spending some time with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. However, the former couple isn’t getting back together, but rather working together to co-parent their daughter, Addie. Over the weekend, Leah posted a series of pictures of herself with Jeremy at the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping to Instagram. In the photos, both Leah and Jeremy are smiling together, and Leah shared a sweet caption with the photos.

“At the end of the day, we will always be a team!”

One photo shows Leah and Jeremy getting ready for the reunion. Leah is wearing a gorgeous dress with heels. She recently switched up her hair color to a beautiful brunette hue, and she wore her hair down with some loose curls. Jeremy is wearing a light blue blazer with jeans. In the other photos, the two are wearing a more casual look with Leah donning a yellow sweater and jeans, while Jeremy wore a sweater and jeans.

Leah and Jeremy married in 2012 after Leah’s first marriage to the father of her twins ended in divorce. Leah gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Addie, in February 2013. Although Leah and Jeremy tried to make their marriage work, their relationship ended in divorce in 2015.

Although they aren’t dating at the moment, there are some people who would love to see them get back together. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Leah shot down rumors that the two were dating after fans reached out wondering if the tweets shared between the two meant that a romance was brewing. However, it isn’t only fans that wouldn’t mind seeing Leah and Jeremy rekindle their romance.

Leah’s friend and Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, commented on Leah’s Instagram photo.

“I meannnnn I wouldn’t be mad if y’all got back together.”

Whether or not the two will ever get back together is unknown, but for now, it is great to see them getting along for their daughter.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing on MTV. On the new season, fans were introduced to Leah’s boyfriend, Jason Jordan. Jason was nearly a decade older than Leah, but despite the age difference, they seemed to click. As reported by Inquisitr, the couple recently split.

Fans can catch up with Leah Messer on Monday nights on MTV. The Teen Mom 2 reunion recently taped in New York City and will be airing sometime in the future. Fans can tune into that to watch Leah and Jeremy.