‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Jack Pushes Things Too Far

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, April 10, bring a revelation for Jack in the battle against his sister. Plus Nate gets a new look, and Victoria uncovers a mystery.

Jack’s (Peter Bergman) battle with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) takes an interesting turn, according to She Knows Soaps. When Jack realizes that My Beauty has a similar campaign to the one that Jabot came up with, he feels like there’s some sort of leak in his company. Jack even briefly wonders if Summer (Hunter King) is the one who did it. After awkwardly questioning Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kyle (Michael Mealor), Jack decides to investigate further.

He looks around and notices a basket that Ashley sent filled with rebranded Jabot products, and he decides to give it a closer look. According to The Inquisitr, Jack finds something crazy — a listening device! Instead of destroying the spy gadget, Jack decides to use it to continue playing games with Ashley. This sibling rivalry may go too far with plans of beating Ashley clouding Jack’s decisions for the family company.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nate Hastings Jr. gets a new face when Sean Dominic steps into the role. For now, Nate has solved a variety of health issues in Genoa City, including a liver transplant surgery. He also helped Devon (Bryton James) with his grief over Hilary when he discussed the pain of losing his fiancee. With a new face, Nate may end up with a whole new storyline, too.

Finally, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) unearths a mystery. Brandon (Mitch Eakins) surprised Victoria when he knew her father, Victor (Eric Braeden). In fact, the two met in Vegas, but Victor wasn’t there gambling himself. Instead, he was meeting with a mystery man. Brandon wants to know if Victor will be in town again for a high stakes poker game, and of course, Victoria has no idea since she didn’t even know her dad had been there in the first place.

While Victoria is trying to figure out what’s going on with Victor and the mystery man, Billy (Jason Thompson) desperately wants to get back together with her. However, Vegas and a gambling addict are not the very best of ideas. Billy may find himself tempted to fall back into his old habits, which could destroy any chance Victoria may have decided to give him.

As for the mystery, there’s a reasonable chance it has something to do with Victoria’s presumed dead half-brother, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman).