Madonna Set To Perform At The Eurovision Song Contest Next Month

Madonna, also referred to as the “Queen of Pop,” is set to perform during the interval of the Eurovision Song Contest next month on May 18 in Tel Aviv.

BBC has reported that Madonna’s press team confirmed the news to the outlet, but Eurovision organizers have downplayed the story.

“No final decisions have been made, or agreements signed,” said the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), in a statement to the BBC.

“Official news and updates will come directly from the Eurovision channels in due course.”

If Madge decides to perform, she will be reaching an audience of over 180 million. She is said to be performing two songs at the contest.

Madonna has been teasing new music on her Instagram page for a while now and was spotted filming a music video in Portugal towards the end of last month, so this might be perfect timing for the star launch her new project.

In 2012, she launched her huge “MDNA Tour” in Tel Aviv.

There’s no word on when Madonna’s new album will be released, but Latin hitmaker Maluma revealed to E! News that he had been working on new music with her. He revealed that they met at the MTV Video Music Awards and that they had been cooking up some music since then. He said he hopes she decides to release some of it in the future for the world to hear.

Madonna’s last release, Rebel Heart, was her 13th studio album. The album topped the charts in Australia while peaking at No. 2 in the U.K. and the U.S. The album contained collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Mike Tyson, and Nas.

To support the album, she embarked on a world tour with the same name. It went across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. In total, she performed 82 shows which grossed $169.8 million.

Madonna burst onto the music scene in 1983 with her self-titled album. Since then, she has released many iconic records that have sold in their millions — Like A Virgin, True Blue, Like A Prayer, Ray Of Light, Music, and Confessions On A Dancefloor to name a few.

Her signature singles — “Holiday,” “Like A Virgin,” “Into The Groove,” “Material Girl,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Vogue,” “Frozen” — have influenced a generation of pop stars and entertainers.

She has been nominated for 28 Grammy Awards and has taken home seven trophies. Her first win came in 1992 for Best Music Video, Long Form for Blond Ambition World Tour Live. Her most recent win, in 2008, was for the same category for The Confessions Tour.

On Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated on a regular basis, Madonna has over 13.3 million followers.