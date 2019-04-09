John Legend Gets Swim Lessons From This 12-Time Medal-Winning Olympian

Singer and songwriter John Legend has enlisted the help of a medal-winning Olympian to help him achieve his bucket list goal of learning to swim and the “legendary” experience was shared on Instagram in a hilarious video.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Legend and Ryan Lochte spent time together in Legend’s pool and the Olympian shared a video on Instagram of their time together. Lochte, who has won 12 Olympic medals, called his time with Legend a good start to his week. He quipped he was getting the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner ready for the 2020 Olympics.

Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen’s 2-year-old daughter, Luna, was also seen in the video. Luna and Legend’s son, Miles, have been taking swimming lessons for several months. The singer started swim lessons in January. Teigen proudly posted a video of her husband doing laps in the pool. She happily cheered him on as he swam the length of the pool with his trainer.

“I can’t really swim,” admitted Legend on Twitter. “Today I took my first swim lesson since I was like 5. My dad [Ronald Stephens] learned in his 60’s so I feel like I’m ahead of schedule.”

Fans took his tweet as a way to give a playful jab at the singer with a lyric to one of his most famous songs, a tune he wrote in tribute to wife Teigen, “All of Me.” A fan quoted the words to the tune which include, “My head’s underwater, but I’m breathing fine/You’re crazy and I’m out of my mind.”

“So what happened when your head was under water? Did you breathe fine? Was it all a lie?!” tweeted a fan in response to Legend’s Twitter admission. He provided a classic response, saying that it was “all lies.”

Legend and Teigen also celebrated another milestone earlier this month. The couple got matching tattoos to celebrate the family they created.

Teigen’s reads, “John – Luna – Miles” while Legend’s reads, “Chrissy – Luna – Miles.” Teigen also got a second tattoo, a tiny heart on her index finger.

E! News reported that Los Angeles tattoo artist Winter Stone tattooed the couple. This well-known skin artist has inked such famous people such as Lady Gaga, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and Joe Jonas and fiancé Sophie Turner reported E!.

Stone later tweeted that the couple “so much fun” and called them an “amazing loving couple.”

Legend is currently a coach on Season 16 of NBC’s The Voice, where he is seated alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton.