‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, April 8: Wyatt & Flo May Be Siblings

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, April 8, features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) waiting for DNA test results. They speculated about who Flo’s father could be. According to Soap Central, Flo knew Shauna’s (Denise Richards) taste in men and thought that her father would be a casino-goer who loved drinking. Wyatt pointed out that he could also own the casino for all she knew. Wyatt told Flo that finding his father had changed his life. He reassured Flo that he would be there for her no matter the outcome.

Wyatt told Flo the story of how he found his father. He felt that Shauna should have told her daughter the truth years ago. Flo checked the website for the result since they paid for rushed results. However, the site indicated that her results were still being processed. She thanked Wyatt for having her back then kissed him. She told him that she had once loved him and probably always would. Wyatt was shocked by Flo’s actions and words.

Shauna was shocked to hear that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) was Wyatt’s father. Quinn (Rena Sofer) told her that she had good reasons for keeping Wyatt from his father. However, things changed and now Wyatt loved Bill. Shauna said that her daughter could never know her father’s identity.

Flo catches Wyatt off-guard with a kiss and an admission of love. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/4bF2IBITEW #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/lvl0UNScZR — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 8, 2019

Bill and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) discussed what fatherhood meant to Bill. He said that he had missed out on a big part of Wyatt and Liam’s (Scott Clifton) lives. Before he left for Forrester Creations, he asked Katie out on a date. She accepted and Bill said that he would work out the details with Will.

Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) showed Bill into Quinn’s office. He told his son’s mother that he had a waiver for her to sign. As they argued, Shauna entered. Quinn introduced Bill to Shauna. He murmured, “Nice to meet you,” and was shocked when it seemed as if Shauna knew him. Eventually, after hearing her rant, he realized that they had had a one-night stand many years ago.

Shauna told Bill that she had a beautiful daughter. Quinn interjected that Wyatt and Flo had been high school sweethearts. Shauna then stated that Flo had always asked about her father and she had never discussed him with her. Shauna then blurted out that Wyatt and Flo could be brother and sister.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.