Apple’s ‘iPhone 11’ Could Reportedly Be Bigger Than iPhone XS

For the past two release cycles, Apple has stuck with the same screen size for its main flagship phones, with 2017’s iPhone X and 2018’s iPhone XS both coming with 5.8-inch displays. However, that might not be the case with Apple’s 2019 iPhone, which may or may not be called the “iPhone 11,” as a new report suggests that the Cupertino, California, company could give the iPhone XS’s successor a slight boost in terms of screen size.

Citing a report from Japanese tech publication Macotakara, TechRadar wrote on Monday that the iPhone 11 is expected to be bigger than the iPhone XS, as it could come with a 6.1-inch display. That would give it an identical screen size to the more affordable iPhone XR, though the outlet noted that the “iPhone 11 Max,” or the device expected to supersede the iPhone XS Max as Apple’s larger flagship handset, is likely to feature the same 6.5-inch display as its would-be predecessor.

Although Apple’s next primary flagship phone could have a larger screen than the iPhone XS, Macotakara’s report also suggested that both the iPhone 11 and 11 Max will be slimmer than the devices they will be replacing later this year, per TechRadar. The iPhone 11 is said to be 0.15 millimeters thinner than the iPhone XS, while the iPhone 11 Max is rumored to be slimmer than the XS Max by a “substantial” 0.4 millimeters. The latter outlet speculated that this could point to a “noticeable” design change, given how iPhones tend to be on the “thick and heavy” side compared to other smartphones.

An iPhone 11 part was seemingly stolen from Foxconn, and it might confirm Apple’s new design https://t.co/QOKjYrZraj pic.twitter.com/5IDLOWr8kr — BGR.com (@BGR) April 4, 2019

In addition to the aforementioned design-related rumors, the new report from Macotakara built on an earlier, separate report from the same publication claiming that the iPhone 11 and 11 Max will have a triple-lens rear camera setup. This, according to TechRadar, could mean that the “lite” 2019 iPhone, meaning the iPhone XR’s successor, could have a less impressive camera setup than the two flagship phones.

“The iPhone XR had a single camera, compared to the two of the iPhone XS, so if the report is correct it’s likely each tier of device will gain one camera on its predecessor,” TechRadar added.

While the possibility of a larger iPhone 11 in 2019 is interesting, TechRadar cautioned that Macotakara’s report on the matter should be taken with a grain of salt, considering what previous rumors had suggested. In February, 9to5Mac cited TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said in a note to investors that Apple will not change the screen sizes on its 2019 iPhones. He did, however, also predict a triple-camera array for this year’s iPhones, albeit without mentioning any specific models.