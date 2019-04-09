Lori Loughlin’s Plea Offer Includes 2 Years Minimum In Prison, If Accepted

Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli are in a more serious position than Felicity Huffman.

Like Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin has been offered a plea deal, but the Full House star and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have not accepted their plea bargain from the court, which includes more time behind bars than Huffman’s.

TMZ is reporting that Loughlin and Giannulli are in far deeper with the federal court based on the amount of money involved, as well as the allegations that both of their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, were both fraudulently given access to the University of Southern California as a result of their efforts.

Huffman, along with 12 other parents, accepted a plea deal on Monday, and with that, the Desperate Housewives actress now faces up to four months behind bars. But according to sources close to the case, Loughlin and Giannulli are looking at two years minimum.

“All of the parents in the college cheating scandal have been offered plea deals, but prosecutors will only accept pleas with prison time attached.”

The accusations against Loughlin and Giannulli involve a payment of $500,000 to bribe a crew coach, and that dollar amount raises the stakes significantly and is said to trigger a mandatory minimum sentence of two years of incarceration.

All of the defendants who have not yet accepted a plea deal are reportedly being told to reach a deal soon or else they will go to a federal grand jury and add to the charges already in place to include money laundering. Federal prosecutors could also threaten Loughlin and Giannulli with the prosecution of their daughters in the college cheating scandal, as Olivia Jade Giannulli reportedly knew about the bribing of the crew coach, and the idea that not everything was kosher with her college application, according to friends.

“She would have never gone along with it if she thought this would happen. Her thing is that she trusted her parents,” a source previously told People.

Lori Loughlin could be jailed for TWO YEARS in plea deal over college exams scandal https://t.co/eUcSwpbeHN — LETS GO VIRAL NOW (@letsgoviralnow) April 9, 2019

Loading...

Giannulli is reportedly angry with her parents, as she had no idea that anyone could face prison if they got caught, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

“Olivia is still distraught and embarrassed. She hasn’t been home much. She is very angry with her parents.”

The YouTube star has publicly stated that she never wanted to go to college, and was more interested in building her beauty brand, which included deals and endorsements with companies like cosmetics giant Sephora and hair care company, TRESemme. As a result of the college bribery scandal, both of these companies have cut ties with Giannulli, and she fears that this will threaten her following on YouTube and Instagram.