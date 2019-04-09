‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Says She Is ‘Perfectly Okay’ With Jason Jordan Split

On Season 9 of Teen Mom 2, fans were introduced to Leah Messer’s new boyfriend Jason Jordan. While things seemed to be going well between the couple, fans were shocked to learn that the couple recently split. In a new report from PEOPLE, the mom of three revealed she is “perfectly okay” with the split.

Talking about Jason, Leah said, “We actually broke up. I’m perfectly okay with it. Everything happens for a reason,” adding, “[It] just wasn’t right and that’s perfectly okay.”

Leah didn’t go into too much detail about the breakup, but as previously reported by Inquisitr, Leah opened up about the “toxic” relationship.

While dating, Jason was a big part of Leah’s life and helped her with her three daughters. The mom of three revealed to PEOPLE that it was “nice” to have his support.

The split itself won’t be shown on Teen Mom 2, but Leah will talk about the split. It turns out, Leah didn’t bring up the break up, but rather she was “ratted out” by her youngest daughter, Addie.

“Addie totally blurted it out. Addie totally ratted me out. We actually filmed it because Addie was, she’s like, ‘Oh, my gosh, mommy and Jason broke up,’ because he had come over and Addie’s there and the girls were like, ‘What? I want to know what happened.”

Leah Messer has been sharing her life on reality television since her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On that episode, Leah found out she was expecting twin daughters with her then boyfriend, Corey Simms. The couple eventually married and tried to make their relationship work for their daughters, but their relationship ended up in divorce.

Leah later moved on with a man named Jeremy Calvert and the two married. Together, they share daughter Addie. While their relationship ended in divorce, Leah and Jeremy have been getting along well and co-parenting their daughter together.

When Leah introduced her new boyfriend, fans were shocked to learn that he was over a decade older than the young mom of three. However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, Leah explained why she chose to date someone older.

“If I date someone my age, they don’t get my life. They don’t understand three kids, they don’t want any part of that, actually.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing on MTV. Fans can catch all-new episodes of the show on Monday nights. The reunion was also taped this past weekend in New York City so fans can look forward to that airing in the future.