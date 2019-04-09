‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Tyler Baltierra Gushes Over Wife Catelynn Lowell And Their ‘Unconditional Love’

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s relationship has played out on reality television over the years, including all the ups and downs. Things haven’t always been perfect between the couple, and they have gone through hard times, including on the last season of Teen Mom OG, when they went through a separation. However, it appears that things between the couple are better than ever as Tyler took to Instagram to gush over his wife and their “unconditional love.”

“The couples that are ‘Meant To Be’ are the ones that go through everything that is meant to tear them apart…but instead, come out even stronger than they were before!” Tyler wrote in his post.

Along with the sweet caption, Tyler included a collage of pictures. Two of the pictures showed Tyler and Catelynn when they were teenagers and still dating. Another showed the couple sharing a sweet kiss. The final picture included in the collage was one of Catelynn and Tyler with their daughters, Nova and Vaeda.

He noted that seeing the photos of himself and his wife as teens alongside photos of them with their own children gives him “so much joy and peace.”

He then took some time to dote on Cate in his post and her strength saying, “That woman has been through more in her life than you can fathom.”

“She’s a d*** warrior. A mother. A wife. A lover. A best friend…& I just fall more in love her as we grow together.”

There is no doubt that Catelynn and Tyler have been through a lot. They were introduced to the world on their episode of 16 and Pregnant. Their story was different than the others shown on the season, though, as Catelynn and Tyler had made the hard decision to place their daughter for adoption.

Their relationship, including their emotions about the adoption, has been shown on their Teen Mom OG journey. Although they have had some rough patches, they have no doubt come out stronger in their relationship.

Tyler finished the post, saying, “Because even through the roughest of times, our unconditional love for each other ALWAYS guides us back to the top with more visceral strength than before!”

It is unclear when the new season of Teen Mom OG will begin airing on MTV. However, it sounds like Catelynn and Tyler will appear on the new season alongside their daughters Nova and Vaeda. Catelynn gave birth to Vaeda back in February and she has not yet appeared on the reality show.

Fans can catch up with all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV while waiting for Teen Mom OG.