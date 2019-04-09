Priyanka Chopra Falls Down The Stairs & Into Husband Nick Jonas In New Video

Priyanka fell down some steps in an awkward video.

Priyanka Chopra recently suffered a pretty awkward moment with husband Nick Jonas as she stood by her man’s side when he performed a surprise gig at a bar at Penn State University alongside his brothers and Jonas Brothers bandmates. Per Cosmopolitan, a fan captured some pretty awkward footage that showed the newlyweds heading into the venue down a flight of steps – only for Priyanka to lose her footing and almost fall all the way down the stairs.

The clip showed the loved-up couple walking hand-in-hand down a flight of stairs while the Bollywood star smiled and waved at fans, with her husband walking just in front of her.

But the Isn’t It Romantic and Quantico actress wasn’t exactly looking where she was going as she made her entrance and suddenly tripped in her heels and fell down the steps.

Fortunately, her husband was on hand to catch her as Chopra managed to regain her balance after grabbing on to the Jonas Brothers star’s shoulder before she then continued to walk towards the hordes of fans who had gathered to see the twosome.

Priyanka also clearly saw the funny side of her stair trip after recovering like a pro, as the footage showed her bursting into laughter and then smiling as she walked into the crowd following the mishap.

According to Cosmopolitan, the duo was not only joined by Nick’s brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, as they performed together but actually made a group of six. Joe’s fiancee, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and Kevin’s wife, Danielle, also came along to support the recently reunited band.

The site claimed that the group all arrived via private jet while Chopra shared a snap of the group all hanging out on the campus.

The sweet Instagram photo showed the group smiling as they spent some time together in Pennsylvania, while the actress collectively referred to them as being #thejonai in the caption.

And it seems as though The Jonai have been spending a whole lot of time together recently, as the six-piece have been spotted in numerous different locations across the U.S. over the past few weeks.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the group were seen soaking up the sun on a yacht last month as they got in some work and some play while down in Miami, Florida.

Priyanka and Nick married in India back in December where they celebrated with both traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. The couple tied the knot just four months after getting engaged.

Speaking to People, Chopra described the celebration as being “literally what dreams were made of.”