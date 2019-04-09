Lori Loughlin Reportedly Leaning On Yoga, Faith, And Friends Amid College Admissions Scandal

The fallen 'Fuller House' star is trying to stick to her daily routine as she faces jail time in the alleged USC admissions scam.

Lori Loughlin is trying to stick to her regular routine as much as possible as she faces fallout from her alleged involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal. The Fuller House star is reportedly doing as well as can be expected after her recent arrest and indictment in the scandal, and she is leaning on her faith and relaxation techniques to get her through these difficult weeks, an insider told People.

“While waiting for this to come to some conclusion, she’s trying to keep a somewhat regular schedule — going to yoga and Pilates and seeing friends for lunch. She is very faith-based, and she knows her faith will get her through this.”

The insider noted that Lori Loughlin has “a strong very strong faith that is helping her immensely,” as is her love for her husband and two daughters.

The new insight into how Lori Loughlin is handling her legal troubles comes just one week after she was spotted leaving a yoga class at a Los Angeles yoga studio. Cameras followed Loughlin to her car as she exited the Brentwood yoga class alone carrying her yoga mat and gear. In a video posted by TMZ, Loughlin was polite and waved to photographers but said she was unable to comment on the college admissions case.

Lori Loughlin Spotted Leaving Yoga, Can't Talk About College Bribery Case https://t.co/pihZCOjpgd — TMZ (@TMZ) March 30, 2019

Lori Loughlin’s wholesome image took a hit when she and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, were among 50 people charged in an alleged college admissions cheating scam. Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly paid $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as fake crew team recruits. The wealthy couple now faces felony charges in the scam but have yet to enter pleas in the cases against them.

While Lori Loughlin is focusing on self-care, legal experts are questioning how she presented herself at her first two court dates.

When the Fuller House alum initially appeared in federal court in Los Angeles, a court sketch artist described he demeanor as “a little arrogant,” according to Fox News. On the other end of the spectrum, when Loughlin appeared at a Boston courthouse to face charges last week, she signed autographs and posed with fans outside of the courthouse.

Former New York State prosecutor Adam Citron told Fox “the optics look horrible for Lori Loughlin” because the court will want to see that she is taking the charges against her seriously and not treating a court appearance like a red carpet affair.

“If I was her attorney, I would not be happy with how she acted,” Citron said.

Still, Loughlin’s cheery public persona could be taken as a defense mechanism as she tries to stay positive amid the dire charges against her, which could result in jail time. After decades working as a Hollywood actress on shows like Fuller House and Where Calls the Heart—two gigs she has now lost in the wake of the college admissions allegations—Loughlin’s natural defense could be to “put on a smile and wave,” the lawyer explained.

Lori Loughlin’s next court date has not yet been announced.