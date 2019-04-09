Javi Marroquin Says His Girlfriend Lauren And Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry Are ‘Still On Bad Terms’

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is airing new episodes on Monday nights and this season has been full of drama. Earlier in the season, Kailyn Lowry was faced with meeting her ex-husband’s new girlfriend, but she avoided talking to her. Now, Javi Marroquin is telling Radar Online that, even though things between him and his ex-wife are okay, his girlfriend and ex-wife are “still on bad terms.”

He didn’t go into to too many details about the current relationship between Lauren and Kail, but he did reveal that Lauren skipped the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping which happened this past weekend in New York City.

“Lauren didn’t go to the reunion as she had things to do at home.”

Although Lauren wasn’t at the reunion, Javi dished that “all of Kailyn’s exes” were at the taping for the reunion.

This Teen Mom 2 reunion taping has been dramatic, even before the taping took place. At one point, Kailyn Lowry insisted she wouldn’t be attending. However, as previously reported by Inquisitr, Kailyn revealed that she went to the reunion to give the audience some samples from her hair care line.

For this reunion, it appears that the cast filmed their segments primarily separate. In the past, most of the cast would be on stage at the same time for a group session, but after last year’s events, that all changed.

Last year, a fight broke out between cast members Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry. The two women had not been getting along after a romance between Briana and Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi started. By the reunion taping, Javi and Briana had split, but there was still some animosity between the two women causing a fight to break out.

This year, however, it turns out things went pretty smoothly at the reunion, at least according to Javi.

“There’s not really any beef with this reunion and there was anything bad.”

Javi revealed that his segment was “short” and that he left New York City right after filming.

It is unclear when the Teen Mom 2 reunion episode will air on MTV. It sounds like things went well, at least for Javi, some reports suggest there was drama surrounding one cast member’s segment.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans spoke out when reports started swirling that she “stormed off stage” during filming of her segment. However, the mom of three insists that didn’t happen, but rather says her mom was there for support and filmed the rest of Jenelle’s segment with her.

Fans can catch all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.