‘American Idol’ Host Ryan Seacrest Takes First Sick Day In 17 Seasons, Absent From ABC Series

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest took his first sick day in 17 seasons as host of the original ABC reality competition singing show, and fans were shocked when they realized the media juggernaut wouldn’t be appearing during Monday’s episode.

The episode that aired on Monday, April 8, was taped several weeks ago, and featured Bobby Bones as host, stepping in for Seacrest. Bones, a wildly popular country music DJ, is the most recent mirrorball winner of Dancing With the Stars.

“I am not Ryan Seacrest; I am Bobby Bones,” Bones said early on in Monday’s episode. “Sadly, Ryan is sick, and I look most like him so they asked me to fill his shoes tonight. Ryan, love you, buddy. Hope you get better.”

Prior to his recent absence, Seacrest had never once missed production day in all 17 seasons of American Idol.

Subsequently, Seacrest was also out on his daytime talk show hosting duties for Live with Kelly and Ryan. Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, filled in during Seacrest’s time out. It was unclear as to what Seacrest’s illness was.

All three judges of American Idol — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie — tweeted their reactions to Seacrest’s absence during the show’s airtime.

.@ryanseacrest we missed you for this one! Really thought you might be a robot but glad you’re feeling better. Haha #AmericanIdol — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) April 9, 2019

Proof that @ryanseacrest is human after all ???????? And it only took 17 years for you to use your sick day, not bad #AmericanIdol ????????#getbettersoonryan — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 9, 2019

Hollywood Life reported that Bones joked during his syndicated radio show The Bobby Bones Show that Seacrest sent him a pair of Air Jordans to thank him for “filling his shoes.”

The radio host then quipped that he felt like a “back-up quarterback getting the call to fill in for Tom Brady,” stating the following of his American Idol experience.

“I think I did fine. I think I did pretty good.”

Told the #AmericanIdol team no spoilers so I can be like everyone at home watching tonight 😉 Thanks again @mrBobbyBones for stepping in last minute! #IdolDuets pic.twitter.com/MOht8o9Ynr — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) April 8, 2019

During the Monday episode of American Idol, the top 14 moved on to the next round of competition after the remaining contestants performed a stunning series of celebrity duets with some of the most dynamic performers in the music business, including Ben Harper, Chris Isaak, Lukas Graham, Lovely the Band, Cynthia Erivo, and Julia Michaels.

The artists who advanced to Top 14 for Season 17 of the competition singing series were Alejandro Aranda, Wade Cota, Evelyn Cormier, Dimitrius Graham, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Eddie Island, and Alyssa Raghu. Eliminated were Ryan Hammond, Logan Johnson, and Raquel Trinidad.

Seacrest has been the host of American Idol since the show’s debut in 2002. He also co-hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan, hosts the daily morning radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, produces several series for E! including the Kardashian family’s series, and executive produces and hosts Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.