Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Had The Sweetest Message For Her After ACM Awards Loss

Mike sent some love to his wife after she went home empty handed at the ACMs.

Carrie Underwood may not have gone home a winner as she returned to the red carpet for the first time after giving birth to her second child at the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7, but her husband is making it pretty clear that he’s really the big winner. As reported by Taste of Country, despite Carrie’s snub at the Las Vegas award show, he posted a very sweet message to his wife of almost nine years that let the world know exactly how he feels.

Underwood – who was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards but lost out to Kacey Musgraves – kept things classy following the ceremony and tweeted out her support for all the winners on the big night.

“So much [love] for all the @ACMawards winners tonight! What a wonderful celebration!” the mom of two, who’s won 14 ACM Awards over the course of her career, tweeted out shortly after the ceremony. Carrie then added, “I’m truly honored to live this life in Country music with you all! Congrats!!!”

Fisher then quoted his wife’s sweet message on his own account, making it very clear that he considers himself to be the real winner to have headed home with Underwood on his arm.

“Thank you it was an honor to win again tonight!!” Mike jokingly replied to the mother of his two children, adding the hashtag #hottestwife to his tweet which has already received close to 3,000 likes.

Carrie then responded to her husband’s loving message with a kissing emoji.

The couple’s fans also shared some sweet responses after seeing Mike’s loving tweet about his wife following the ACMs.

Mike also proudly showed off his love for his wife during the ceremony, during which Carrie took to the stage twice. Marking her first time performing on an award show since she co-hosted the 2019 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley in November, the star performed the track “Southbound” from her latest album Cry Pretty and also joined forces with Chrissy Metz, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, and Maddie & Tae to sing “I’m Standing With You”.

As the award show aired live on CBS, the retired Nashville Predators player posted a selfie with the country superstar to his Instagram page while revealing in the caption that they were enjoying a well-deserved date night in Sin City.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, though she and her husband were enjoying a night away from their two boys, their kids certainly weren’t far from their minds.

Speaking to press on the red carpet, Underwood – who welcomed her second son, Jacob, just two months ago – shared the sweet story of how her baby boy just started laughing as well as the adorable nickname their eldest son, 4-year-old Isaiah, has for his new little brother.