17 Year Old Phenomenon Billie Eilish Talks Fame And Depression

17-year-old Billie Eilish is the music industries new hot property. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that she has become the only person born in this millennium to top the album charts in the U.S.

According to NME, in an interview with Zane Lowe for his Beats 1 show, she opened up honestly about how fame feels and depression.

When talking about the fame side of her career, Eilish expresses that only a few people in the world that can relate to what it really feels like.

“There are some things in life that you just can’t understand unless you see it right in front of you,” she expressed.

Billie compared it to having a kid, losing someone to death, and depression.

“When someone you love loses someone very close to them, you can’t say, ‘I feel you.’ You just can’t,” she continued.

“It’s just about listening. I feel like some people just try to act like they know but just listen. It’s not about trying to up their depression. It’s not about who’s sadder, who’s gone through worse. It’s about listening to people and actually just caring about them.”

Despite her album topping the charts worldwide and achieving huge streaming numbers, she admits that her fanbase is what she’s most proud of. She describes them as an army of open-minded people.

On Friday, it was reported by the BBC that her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? topped the U.K. albums chart. Not only that, but she has now become the youngest person to do this. She breaks Joss Stone’s 2004 record of the being the youngest with Mind Body & Soul.

Eilish’s album has had the second-biggest opening week for 2019 so far and has the third-biggest ever streaming week for an album by a woman behind Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next and Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy.

The record was released via Interscope records and consists of 14 tracks. Its singles include “You Should See Me in a Crown,” “When the Party’s Over,” “Bury a Friend,” “Wish You Were Gay,” and “Bad Guy.”

Billie’s debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, has cemented her as one of music’s biggest breakout stars. It peaked within the top 10 in Australia and top 20 in the U.K. and the U.S. It’s been certified gold in the U.K., U.S., and Austria. It went platinum in New Zealand and Canada.

On Spotify, she has over 37.8 million monthly listeners.

Her account has 17.1 million followers, which have no sign of slowing down anytime soon, as her posts are liked in their millions and commented on in the thousands. Her social media presence is huge, and she updates her account regularly.