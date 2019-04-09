Victoria’s Secret Model Devon Windsor Wows In A White Bikini At The Beach

Devon showed off her toned model body in a white bikini.

Devon Windsor is showing off her toned model body in a white bikini. The stunning Victoria’s Secret model was proudly flaunting her tan at the beach in a new shot posted to her official Instagram account on April 7 as she enjoyed a fun and sunny trip to the coast before heading back to the big city.

In the new beach photo, Devon could be seen posing on the sand in her two-piece while resting on her right arm as she smiled from ear to ear.

The 25-year-old star shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of small round sunglasses on her eyes and her light blonde hair down by her shoulders. Devon was proving she wasn’t afraid to show off some skin in the two-piece, which included a pair of high-waisted white bottoms that showcased her slim waist and very long logs which she paired with a square neck crop-top style bikini top.

As she got a little shade with the blue ocean in the background, Windsor told her more than 1.6 million followers on the social media site that she was getting in her last few rays of tropical sunshine – which she jokingly called “vitamin sea” – before then heading back to the slightly chillier Big Apple.

There’s no doubting that the Victoria’s Secret star – who got engaged to fiancé Johnny ‘Dex’ Barbara back in December – is a big fan of the beach, as she often spotted soaking up the sun at the beach in her downtime.

Just last month, The Inquisitr posted photos of Devon and close friend and fellow model Olivia Culpo rocking bright bikinis as they hit the beach together in Miami, Florida. Devon opted for a sunny yellow number while Olivia flaunted her amazing body in a red-hot ensemble.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr reported that the star celebrated her 25th birthday in another fun bikini while celebrating her big day on a boat as she shared the proof to her Instagram page.

Windsor’s previously opened up about how she stays in such amazing shape and revealed that she’s a big fan of Pilates to keep her body toned.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

“I’m a huge fan of Pilates – I like to do that a couple times a week as well as see my trainer,” she said of her dedication to health and fitness, per Women’s Fitness.

“My trainer is always able to push me harder than I would myself. I also like to incorporate boxing for cardio purposes since I don’t love to run,” Windsor then continued, revealing that she likes to get her workouts in in the morning and tries to gets her heart rate up between three and five times a week.