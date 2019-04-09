Dua Lipa Gets Herself Another Waxwork In Madame Tussauds

Dua Lipa is one of pop music’s biggest breakout stars from the past few years and her achievements prove that.

Yesterday, Lipa was in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands to celebrate getting another waxwork in Madame Tussauds. In February, she received her first one in London, U.K. Now, she’s taking over the world with them.

The waxwork in London is featured in the Glow Room and features the iconic outfit Dua wore for her Glastonbury 2017 performance, according to Metro.

“I’ve been to Madame Tussauds a few times when I was younger and I took my family when they’ve come down from Kosovo and Holland and it’s always been a really fun experience,” she said at the launch.

The figure in the Netherlands is from when she performed at the Billboard Music Awards last year. The “Scared To Be Lonely” songstress attended the launch and posed next to it. Luckily, both her waxworks showcase her true beauty as you never know how some can come out.

Dua attended the Dutch reveal in a yellow dress with a bag that matches. She wore thigh-high leather boots and accessorized this with a thick choker chain. As always, her fashion game was on point.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported her cow print everything outfit from last week which got a lot of attention online. Even her phone case matched her look!

Dua is no stranger to the world of fashion since she was announced as the face of Pepe Jeans, which The Inquisitr revealed a couple of months back.

Dua won her first-ever Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City, “Electricity.” Lipa recently took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summery single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.” Last year, she won British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist.

Her debut self-titled album had eight singles released from it and has been certified gold and platinum around the world. This record was supported by a world tour which went across Europe, South America, North America, Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.

In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts.

Dua’s latest single release, “Swan Song,” is taken from the movie Alita: Battle Angel and was released in January. The single peaked at No. 24 in the U.K.

Since becoming a global act, Dua has managed to gain herself a loyal following. She boasts a staggering 28.3 million Instagram followers and posts nearly every day.