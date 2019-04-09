Retail Giant Debenhams At Risk Of Going Into Administration

U.K. retailer Debenhams is at risk of going into administration after rejecting an offer from Sports Direct CEO, Mike Ashley. A report from the BBC said the offer was put in place to boost the department store by £200 million. This is after a rejected offer of £150 million on Monday which would have made Ashley chief executive of the company.

While stores will still be trading as normal, the company is likely to come under the control of its lenders. However, the retailer has announced that it may have to close up to 50 stores, a five-fold increase on its original proposal in 2018 of only close ten stores. These closures are expected to occur over a three to five-year period and is likely to affect jobs.

According to the Evening Standard, the company is expected to fall into a pre-pack administration and has requested its shares be suspended as of Tuesday morning U.K. time. The retailer was issued with three profit warnings last year and is said to be in debt to the tune of £640 million.

Under Sports Direct’s proposal, the company would have agreed to have £82 million pound of its total debt removed and to make Ashley its chief executive.

Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty

Senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, Laith Khalaf, has said that the company’s rejection of an overnight bid by Sports Direct shows that Debenhams “simply isn’t interested” in what is being offered to them.

The pre-pack administration will be put in place in order to protect shareholders and creditors and will wipe out Mike Ashely’s 30% share of the company, which cost around £150 million.

The company has issued a statement on the matter.

“The board confirms that it received a revised, highly-conditional, proposal from Sports Direct in the early hours of 9 April, which indicated a willingness of Sports Direct to underwrite an equity issue of £200 million.”

They have also said that they anticipate a “further announcement during the course of the day.”

Debenhams has been in business since 1778. Founded in London by William Debenham, the retailer employs nearly 25,000 people at 165 stores across the U.K. The company have yet to release a list of which branches will be closing down.

Sports Direct now owns the company and are continuing to analyze a takeover, said to be priced at five pence per share. However, Mike Ashley demanded the company’s board of directors be investigated and has said to The Guardian that there may be a chance “Debenhams shares will end the day with a price tag of zero.”