Tammy Hembrow Puts Her Booty On Display In Tiny White Thong Bikini For New Risque Instagram Snap

Social media sensation Tammy Hembrow has been serving up some jaw-dropping looks during her luxurious vacation in Hawaii, and has shared a few snaps of the trip to her widely followed Instagram account. The latest upload to her feed captured the model showing off her incredible figure in a seriously skimpy bikini that certainly turned up the heat.

The most recent addition to the 24-year-old’s feed was posted on Monday, April 8, and was sure to get Tammy’s millions of followers hot under their collars. The blonde bombshell was captured standing in front of a clear blue pool and large palm tree, and absolutely stunned in an itty-bitty white bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Tammy put her curvy booty completely on display for her 9.3 million followers in a pair of skimpy thong bikini bottoms that did way more showing than covering up and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. Meanwhile, the matching top of the Australian beauty’s beach day attire tied together in the middle of her voluptuous chest and barely contained her assets, which spilled out of the barely-there top.

The stunner peered over her shoulder to give the camera a sensual look as she struck a pose underneath the golden sun and ran her hand through her signature platinum blonde tresses that cascaded down her back in beachy waves. Tammy exuded glamour in the sexy shot thanks to her gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a heavily lined lip and thick coating of mascara.

Fans of the Instagram model were far from shy about showing love for her sizzling new snap which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 333,000 likes after just seven hours of going live on the social media platform. Nearly 2,000 fans took to the comments section as well to shower Tammy with compliments for her steamy display.

“Wow beautiful,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “booty goals.”

“This woman is a mythical creature to me until I see her in real life. No one can physically be this attractive for zero reason. I’m completely baffled,” commented a third.

Aside from spending a day by the pool, Tammy has also flaunted her flawless figure on the beach. In another sizzling snap from her day in the sand, the bombshell put on an equally-as-stunning display in another tiny bikini that flashed some serious skin and sent her followers into a frenzy.