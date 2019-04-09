Alessandra Ambrosio Goes Braless Under A Fuzzy Pink Jacket On Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a new Instagram post today with good news. She revealed that her newest venture includes a collaboration with the eyewear brand, Linda Farrow. One of the images that were chosen to promote the collection shows Alessandra going braless under a long-sleeved and fuzzy pink robe-like sweater. She clasped the front with a white belt, but the left side of her jacket slid off her arm. The model posed sitting down, with her right knee propped up and her right elbow on her knee. She sported a chic pair of black sunglasses. The photographer credited with the image was Mariano Vivanco.

The sunglasses from the collaboration include cat eye-shaped glasses in a variety of colors. This included black, white, pink and red. They cost £425.00 per pair. In addition, there are aviators with a range of different tinted lenses. From light blue, light pink to classic black sunglasses, there’s plenty of options. These cost £630.00 for each pair.

Alessandra opened up to Linda Farrow about some of her personal life, plus about her experience working with brands.

As far as how she started becoming involved with Farrow, she noted that “I have been wearing Linda Farrow pieces for so long and one of my first splurges on an luxury item was Linda Farrow sunglasses that I still have until this day. I have been a fan of the brand for a long time and when I met Simon we thought it would be great to do a collaboration.”

The model added that “I love being creative and working with different brands as we get to play around and create amazing images and also tell a story.”

And when it comes to self-care, the model advised to “Make sure to take care of yourself from inside out. Sleep well, hydrate and make sure to nourish your body properly.”

In addition to this happy news, Alessandra also posted several group photos from Santa Monica, California. The happy group posed on the sandy beach as the sun set. It included two group shots of adults, with one final photo of Ambrosio posing with all of the kids who were present that day. It looked like the photos were taken before the sun began to set.

Prior to that, Ambrosio posed in a peach-colored bikini by the rocks at the beach. The top was revealing with a loose front tie, and the bottoms had side ties.