‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: John Bradley Talks About Samwell Tarly’s Surprising News For Jon Snow

'Sam is feeling the responsibility of the information,' John Bradley reveals regarding details of Jon Snow's parentage.

As fans count down the days remaining until the premiere of the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones, one of the big questions viewers want to know is how Jon Snow (Kit Harington) will react to the news that Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is his aunt. Currently, Jon’s friend, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) knows that Jon is a secret Targaryen, as does Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright).

In Season 7 of Game of Thrones, it was revealed that Jon Snow’s parents were not Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and an unnamed woman but actually Ned’s sister, Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi), and Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding). Rhaegar is the older brother of Daenerys, which means that she is Jon’s aunt.

Of course, before anyone could alert Jon to this fact, Jon went ahead and slept with Daenerys. Daenerys is not likely to care about the incestuous relationship since her family line is known to marry relatives in order to keep the family bloodline pure. After all, in Season 1, her brother, Viserys (Harry Lloyd) talked openly of how they should have married if they were the rulers of Westeros. However, the familial ties will likely be a definite conflict of interest for Jon Snow.

HBO

John Bradley recently discussed Samwell’s big secret to Entertainment Weekly and how it will unfold in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“Sam is feeling the responsibility of the information,” Bradley revealed.

However, the news is not something Samwell is likely to reveal to Jon via a raven, according to Bradley.

“This is a big spoiler for Jon Snow, the character. But like when people ask us for spoilers, they don’t really want to hear the spoiler. They would rather see it. Like that, Sam knows if Jon has to hear this that he would rather hear it from Sam than anybody else because he trusts Sam to deliver it in a compassionate way.”

Helen Sloan / HBO

As for how Jon will react to the news remains to be seen. However, considering how morally just Jon tries to be, news of him being related to Daenerys is likely to impact on him personally and likely quite dramatically.

As per usual, though, fans will have to wait just a few days longer until the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones to find out this answer.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, or its subsequent episodes, has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length of time for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.