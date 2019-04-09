Heidi Klum Shares A Photo Of Herself Going In For A Kiss With Fiance Tom Kaulitz On Instagram

Heidi Klum and her fiance Tom Kaulitz got engaged on December 24, 2018. But the two have been sharing lovey-dovey photos for months before then, as they were clearly very into each other. And since the couple’s engagement, Heidi has continued to share cute photos on her Instagram account. Her newest post shows her and Tom about to kiss, as she added a blue bokeh filter around their heads.

The couple was first spotted kissing in March of 2018 on the set of America’s Got Talent, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They made their debut as an official couple in May at the Cannes amfAR gala, and the rest is history.

And it appears that their love is still as strong as ever, as they were recently spotted sharing “a passionate kiss” in LAX upon their return to the States from a Hong Kong vacation, reported The Daily Mail.

The supermodel is also a huge supporter of Tom’s band, Tokio Hotel and even shared a music video from the band on social media yesterday. Plus, a couple of weeks ago, Klum shared a photo of the two of them all dressed up for an amfAR event. Heidi wore her hair slicked back in a bun as she sported a glitzy, black dress.

The dress had thin straps, along with a sparkly mesh accent in the middle of her chest. She wore a couple of statement necklaces that took her outfit to the next level. This included a short necklace with what looked like emeralds and diamonds, along with a longer necklace with diamonds. On the other hand, Tom looked sharp in a nice, black dress shirt.

With all that being said, Klum opened up about her recent engagement during the On Air with Ryan Seacrest show.

“I didn’t think that was going to happen, no. I’ve done it twice and it didn’t really work out for me that well so I was kind of shocked that this was going to happen again to me but I’m super excited.”

It turns out that Kaulitz was very thoughtful of Heidi’s kids during the engagement process too.