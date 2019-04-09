Emilia Clarke Compares Game Of Thrones’ To ‘Meet The Parents’

Emilia discusses Daenerys' trip to Winterfell and her first meeting with Sansa Stark.

Of all the movies to compare HBO’s Game of Thrones to, Meet the Parents probably didn’t make anyone’s list. However, Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, reveals that some of her scenes certainly could be compared to this movie.

In Season 7 of Game of Thrones, Daenerys and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) consummated their relationship. Now, moving forward into the final season of the hit epic fantasy series, the couple will head to Winterfell. While Jon will be returning, it will be Daenerys’ first visit to the North.

According to Emilia, when Daenerys arrives at Winterfell, she will get a frosty welcome from Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). In addition, Daenerys will also have to likely win over Sansa’s younger sister, Arya (Maisie Turner), and brother, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). Even though there are no parents for Jon Snow in sight, it is Sansa’s cool reception of Daenerys that prompted the actress to compare Game of Thrones to Meet the Parents.

“I like to think that it’s like Meet the Parents,” Clarke recently told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s like: ‘I hope they like me. This dude’s wicked. It’s a real good thing we got going on. He’s the final piece. We’re destined for greatness and world domination is a breath away.’ And so I need to be like: ‘Can I braid your hair, Sansa? Little Arya, come over here, let’s play some cricket.’ So there’s that. And then, very, very quickly, it’s like: ‘Wait, is it just me, or do they hate me?'”

Helen Sloan / HBO

In addition to a meet and greet of Jon’s family, they will also have to prepare for the imminent attack on Westeros by the Night King (Vladimír Furdík) and his army of white walkers and wights. Although, Jon and Daenerys currently have no idea that the Wall has been compromised and family happiness may not be high on their agenda once they realize this.

Of course, the real issue may not be Daenerys having to win over Jon’s family. After all, it was also revealed in Season 7 of Game of Thrones that Daenerys is actually Jon Snow’s aunt. So, once Jon finds this information out — which his friend, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley), is aware of — winning over the family will be the least of his worries.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, or its subsequent episodes, has not yet been released. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the length of time for each episode in the final series has recently been announced.