‘Bachelor’ Star Caelynn Miller Keyes Goes Braless Under Low-Cut Tank Top On Instagram

Bachelor star Caelynn Miller-Keyes has been keeping her fans updated on Instagram. Six days ago, she was in Palm Springs, and returned to Los Angeles before heading to a luxury resort called Terranea. They call themselves “the only luxury destination on the Los Angeles coast.” It certainly seems like it’s as amazing as it sounds, as Caelynn posted a happy post from the resort earlier today.

The photo shows Miller-Keyes in a casual chic outfit. She went braless under a low-necked white tank top with thin straps. She wore a tan blazer on top, and sported what looks like some black shorts. The shot was taken from above, as she closed her eyes and brushed her hair back with her right hand. In addition, Caelynn accessorized with three identical hoop earrings.

Prior to that, the TV star shared a couple of photos as she posed outside. She smiled widely, as she wore her hair down in a middle part with soft waves. She placed her right hand on her cheek, and looked great in a simple outfit consisting of a black tank top with light jeans. The second photo showed Caelynn tugging at her hair with her left hand as she tilted her head to the left.

Caelynn recently opened up to Elite Daily about one of the biggest moments for her on The Bachelor. She let herself be vulnerable with Underwood, and shared the details of a sexual assault that she suffered in college.

“It always felt like the right decision to me until maybe the night it was going to air. That’s when I started to freak out. I broke down several times that day and the week leading up to that. I was just like, ‘I don’t know how people are going to respond. Will people call me a liar?’ Because that’s what I got in college.”

Miller-Keyes also recounted that “All the cameras kind of took a step back, and it really felt like it was just Colton and me sitting down. It didn’t feel like we were filming a TV show.”

Of course, regardless of how natural it felt, the sequence was part of the show. And although Caelynn was expecting negative comments and trolls to respond to her story, it turned out that quite the opposite happened. She heard from people who wanted to thank her and people who shared their sexual assault stories. She also heard from others who decided to tell their loved ones like family and partners about their past assault.