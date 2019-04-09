‘Knightfall’ Season 2: Recap of Episode 3, ‘Faith’

Landry struggles with his own faith in the latest episode of 'Knightfall.'

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 3 (titled “Faith”) of History Channel’s Knightfall Season 2. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 3 of Knightfall opens with Landry (Tom Cullen) still struggling with his position within the Knights Templar. This intensifies when his Templar brothers bodies are returned to the Chartres Temple after being unsuccessful in Episode 2 of Knightfall to bring down the Luciferians. The Templars have no idea that it was actually Prince Louis (Tom Forbes) that culled their brothers, so they initiate a campaign against the Luciferians.

Landry is terrified at the initiates being pushed to be ready before they actually are so he approaches Talus (Mark Hamill). The initiate trainer refuses to acknowledge what Landry is saying so Landry finds he must take matters into his own hands.

After saying a farewell to Tancrede (Simon Merrells) and thanking him for helping out with Eve, Landry leaves the Chartres Temple and takes matters into his own hands once more. Going against everything Talus has been trying to teach him, Landry steals some weapons and single-handedly takes on the Luciferians.

Landry manages to take out many of the Luciferians in Episode 3 of Knightfall Season 2 before he is overcome. However, luckily for him, it looks like Rhone (Dean Ridge) saw Landry leave and decided to tell Talus even though it goes against his training to rat out a brother of the Knights Templar. It paid off though, as Talus arrives and takes out the rest of the group and saves Landry.

Talus and Landry then converse about faith and a tentative friendship forms as Talus lifts Landry up with his words for once. The pair return home and fall before the statue of Jesus on the cross. The remaining Templars do the same as Landry’s faith appears to be completely restored.

Meanwhile, after the death of the Pope in Episode 2 of Knightfall Season 2, King Philip (Ed Stoppard) is determined to have someone more malleable in the position. Archbishop Raymond DeGoth (Stephen Fewell) appears to be that man.

Prince Louis’ wife, Princess Margaret of Burgundy (Clementine Nicholson) arrives and it is discovered that Louis appears to be having some problems in the bedroom. King Philip, having no idea that the lack of an heir is Louis’s fault, warns his son that they need an heir or Louis needs to find a wife that will produce one. As Entertainment Tonight points out, this issue is one part of the strained and complicated relationship between Louis and his father.

Prince Louis is also continuing on his rampage across the landscape as he aims to kill all babies baptized around the same time as the birth of Eve.

Gawain (Padraic Delaney) is also introduced to King Philip by William DeNogaret (Julian Ovenden). Philip is not at all impressed by the knight who can’t even stand tall when the king approaches. However, it is discovered later on that Gawain has enlisted the help of a herbalist (Barbora Lukesova) to help him overcome his affliction.

Knightfall returns to the History Channel with Episode 4 (titled "Equal Before God") on Monday, April 15 at 10 p.m.