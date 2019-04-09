Blue Ivy Carter Shines In Her Cameo For Beyonce’s Trailer For ‘Homecoming’

Blue Ivy Carter is possibly following in her mother’s footsteps as she leads Beyonce’s dancers in the latest clip for Homecoming.

The 7-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z made a small cameo in the Netflix documentary’s trailer. In the clip, Blue’s chair is at the forefront as joins her mom and background dancers in a move that involves a hair whip, according to Newsweek. The small clip sent the “Sorry” singer’s fans into a frenzy and caused even more excitement for the doc.

“Blue Ivy choreographed Beyoncé’s entire Coachella set. A legend. A threat,” one user tweeted.

“Blue Ivy doing hair choreo in the Homecoming trailer is perhaps the best two seconds of anything I’ve ever watched OMFG…… no words,” another fan wrote on Monday, per Newsweek.

The full 90-second trailer aired on Monday across Netflix’s social media channels. The Inquisitr previously reported that the streaming service shared a photo with the words “Homecoming,” which led members of the Beyhive to believe that Beyonce was somehow involved. According to Essence, the film will premiere on April 17 and will be a behind-the-scenes look at the singer’s creative process during her two-hour Coachella performance in April 2018. The performance was one of the festival’s most iconic events and made the “Friends” songstress the first black female solo artist to headline the event. The iconic set gave a nod to historically black colleges and universities as well as black culture as a whole.

Newsweek reports that the multi-talented star drew her inspiration from the concert from her twins, Sir and Rumi,2. She reportedly was singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Rosamond and James Weldon Johnson to a then 1-year-old Rumi when she became inspired to bring elements of what the song represents to the Coachella stage.

“In the show at the time, I was working on a version of the anthem with these dark minor chords and stomps and belts and screams. After a few days of humming the anthem, I realized I had the melody wrong. I was singing the wrong anthem,” Beyoncé told Vogue in August 2018.

“One of the most rewarding parts of the show was making that change.”

The trailer for Homecoming also has a Maya Angelou playing as the soundtrack and shows rare footage of Sir and Rumi. This will be the “Love on Top” singer’s first venture with Netflix, though she isn’t new to documentaries. The songstress’ most recent doc, Life Is But a Dream, premiered on HBO in 2013, which the star executive produced and directed.