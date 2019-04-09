’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Pedro And Chantel Jimeno Are Getting A Spinoff

The couple and their respective families will feature in TLC's 'The Family Chantel."

90 Day Fiance’s Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno are getting their own spinoff on TLC, reports People.

The show is expected to highlight the pair’s tumultuous family ties by prominently featuring the couple’s loved ones as co-stars.

The series will include appearances by Everett’s parents Karen and Thomas and her siblings River and Winter. Jimeno’s mother Lidia and his sister Nicole are also slated to appear.

The Family Chantel will present viewers with the ongoing drama surrounding Everett and Jimeno that began when Everett lied to her family about their relationship.

Jimeno and Everett secretly got engaged after a whirlwind romance in the Dominican Republic.

Howard Lee, president, and general manager of TLC released a statement praising the new show’s participants and its future.

“This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night. Our fans can’t get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as the destination for love, relationships and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye.”

The network stated that the viewing audience will want to follow “this unique modern family” as they attempt to come together in light of their differences.

The couple made their debut on 90 Day Fiance’s fourth season. They were then added to the cast of spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After where they have remained for two seasons, and will feature in an upcoming third.

Happily Ever After showcased an unforgettable dinner fight between Jimeno and Everett’s family, causing the couple’s relationship to become strained.

Apparently, in their initial moments onscreen, the Everett family were not even aware of being filmed for 90 Day Fiance. According to an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, she admitted that after Jimeno’s visa was approved, she told her suspicious parents they were doing another unnamed reality TV show to get them on camera.

There may be a tough road ahead for the husband and wife, judging by a Happily Ever After promotional video reported on by In Touch.

Everett is seen saying that Jimeno has lost her trust while he is shown dancing with another woman. In one surprising scene, her mother Karen had pulled out a taser.

“I will introduce you to ‘Shocky.’ This is a way to show the person the door,” she said in the clip.

The Family Chantel will air on TLC in July, and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’s new season will premiere April 28.

On April 15, TLC will air Pedro & Chantel: The Full Story, a special program recounting the couple’s greatest moments.