Tattoo Model Jessica Wilde Rocks Black Lingerie On Instagram

Jessica Wilde is unlike many Instagram models, as she’s built a career out of working as a model in the tattoo industry. With over 857,000 followers, it’s clear that she has a dedicated fan base that can’t get enough of her updates. One of Jessica’s recent posts show her sitting on a light green ottoman while rocking black lingerie. This consisted of a black lacy bra and black bottoms with two strappy accents. She also wore a black long-sleeved sweater, but it was falling off her left shoulder. A second photo from the series showed Wilde from a different angle; this time she sat up straighter and tilted her head to the left.

That’s hardly the only risque photo that she’s posted recently, as she shared another lingerie photo at the end of March. This update showed Jessica wearing a red lingerie set, and the photo was taken from behind her as she posed in front of a mirror. The foreground was left blurry, with her reflection being in perfect focus. Wilde held up her right hand to her cheek, revealing her tattoo sleeve as she casually placed her left hand on her lingerie bottoms. She wore her hair down with a middle part, and didn’t accessorize with any jewelry.

The model also spends her time working on her YouTube videos, and also works as a cosmetic tattoo artist, according to her Twitter. Not to mention that she collaborated with Merch Labs to come up with a hoodie design that features her last name. The black sweater reads, “Wilde” in all caps. The font features a floral background, and her name is inside a bold rectangle.

Jessica’s Twitter feed tends to be photo-heavy, but she tweets out her thoughts every once in a while. Around her birthday in September 2018, she noted that she was getting some trolls commenting on her birthday.

“I’ve been getting a heat on my 30th birthday YouTube video. A lot of mean comments about ‘hitting the wall’ let me just say, I am not here to be in my sexual prime for anyone. I am a human being ageing [sic] just like the rest of us. Y’all need some love in your heart.”

Wilde’s supporters were behind her 100 percent, however, as one fan responded, “GirL I’ve watched that video like 4 times since you posted it, it’s SO ACCURATE and made me feel rly good about going through the same stuff! F*ck those dudes lol.”