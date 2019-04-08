Hailey Bieber Dons Bra In Front Of Eiffel Tower, Justin Posts Pic To Instagram With A Poem

Justin Bieber couldn’t help but be inspired by a photo of his wife, Hailey. He posted the photo to his Instagram a few hours ago, which was later reposted by Maxim. The publication revealed that the photo was shot by Gilles Bensimon for Maxim‘s “Hot 100” issue in 2017.

The image shows Hailey standing on a balcony with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the background. The black-and-white photo had plenty of drama, with Hailey looking straight at the camera while placing her right hand on her chest. Her left bra strap fell off her shoulder, as her hair blew in the wind. Bieber accessorized with hoop earrings.

But more so than the photo, fans are taking note of the captions, which reveal a long poem that Justin wrote for Hailey. This is one of the most lovey-dovey posts from Justin yet. He’s wishing his wife good luck on her shoot, but we’ll have to wait and see what it was for.

Meanwhile, Hailey’s been posting a steady stream of updates on her personal page. Her latest photo is a selfie that she took in the mirror. She wore a lacy dress with very thin straps. It had a white bralette and a delicate lace overlay that wrapped around her torso, leaving a gap in the front center that left her midriff exposed.

With all that being said, Hailey’s fans may remember her rise to the No. 1 spot for the 2017 Maxim‘s “Hot 100” issue. She was featured on the cover wearing a mesh, long-sleeved shirt or bodysuit. The model wore a very chunky gold-and-black necklace, along with thigh-high lace tights and boots.

It was a notable accomplishment, considering that she bested some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, along with Katy Perry.

During the interview for the cover story, Hailey revealed some of her personal secrets, including if she knew she would end up in the entertainment industry.

“I honestly always feel like it was a little bit inevitable for me. I was always the entertainer in my family. Everyone said, ‘That’s the one you got to watch out for.'”

In addition, the model’s faith is something that’s been prominent, especially since she and Justin go to the same church. And while the interview is two years old, it sounds like her dedication to Christianity hasn’t changed much.