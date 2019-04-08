Danielle Herrington Dons Snakeskin-Print Bikini & Does A Dramatic Hair Flip In An Instagram Video

Danielle Herrington has been sharing a mixture of photos of her streetwear and swimwear in the past couple of weeks. Her newest post is all about the latter, as she rocked a snakeskin-print bikini for a short Instagram video. The model sat in a chair with fluffy, pink padding,and grabbed the sides of the chair with her hands. She did a dramatic hair flip, which was slowed down in the video, as she pulled herself up and struck a sexy pose at the end. Danielle can be seen laughing after she does the hair flip. Her hair was down in defined curls, and she accessorized with a necklace and white heels.

Last week, the Sports Illustrated model shared a behind-the-scenes video of herself working it for the cameras for a shoot for the publication. She wore a small and silver bikini and posed at the beach by the water.

But in addition to the sexy shots, Herrington has shared photos of her daily outfits. On March 28, she posted a series of four photos of herself that were taken as she walked down the street. She posed in front of a storefront that had lots of graffiti, as she sported a colorful, orange beanie. In addition, the model wore an oversized denim jacket with a panel of lighter denim in the middle. She wore oversized, black sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, plus a pair of skintight leggings and sneakers.

And prior to that, Herrington wore a revealing outfit for a post, consisting of a corset-like top and bright blue leggings. The selfies were taken indoors in front of a wooden cabinet, as she wore bright blue hair clips on both sides of her head. Her hair was done in tight curls.

With that being said, fans may be interested to know that Danielle recently opened up about personal details about what she looks for in a man, reported Sports Illustrated.

“Confidence, a sense of humor, and kindness are the qualities I find most attractive in a man. Women find confidence so attractive, but it’s also refreshing to meet a guy who isn’t trying too hard. And please don’t use any pickup lines–they usually don’t work.”

Plus, Herrington revealed the red flags that let her know the guy isn’t the right fit for her, noting that “If the person I’m on a date with is rude or disrespectful to others, it’s a deal breaker for me. It speaks volumes to their character and how they may treat you in the future.”