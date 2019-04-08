‘The Hills’ Star Stephanie Pratt Bashes Brother Spencer And Heidi Montag, Refers To Them As ‘Toxic’

Stephanie Pratt is letting fans of The Hills know that she won’t protect her brother and sister-in-law any longer.

Stephanie, 32 took to her iHeartRadio show Pratt Cast to make claims regarding her family and current The Hills: New Beginnings stars Spencer, 35 and Heidi Montag, 32. According to E! News, Stephanie said the MTV reboot, which premieres this summer, has caused chaos between her and her family and has allowed her to see the couple for who they are.

“No one knows the real Heidi,” Stephanie shared on iHeartRadio’s Pratt Cast episode from the River Terrance Inn in Napa, California. “Before The Hills: New Beginnings, my mom, my brother and I all sat down and we said we will not let this ruin our family again.”

Stephanie continues to say that the family’s truce didn’t last long, and solely blames Montag for the divide between her and her brother. She said the Laguna Beach alum is preventing her and Spencer from having an “epic” relationship. The podcast host did, however, go on to say that both Montag and Spencer are “not good people,” and she won’t protect their image as she did for most of her time on the original The Hills, which aired on MTV from 2006-2010.

“They are the most toxic people I’ve ever met,” Stephanie shared on Pratt Cast, per E! “They are Bonnie and Clyde till they die so if they say this sky is black, all of us are morons for saying it’s blue.”

When asked by her co-star Wells Adams if Stephanie was airing out her family’s dirty laundry to promote The Hills: New Beginnings, she reportedly denied using her real-life drama as a publicity stunt. She also said that what she regrets the most about feuding with her brother is missing out on seeing the reality couple’s son, Gunner, 2, in his formative years.

While Pratt remains to be “done” with Spencer and Montag, E! News reports that she is making positive strides in her romantic life. She reportedly met up with Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth when he flew down for the weekend to see her. According to Us Weekly, the pair were joined by Adams for a mini-vacation to the wine country. The group reportedly spent the day sipping wine and having fun together. Stephanie and Peth have seemed to be getting cozy and staying in touch via text since their first date on St. Patrick’s Day, per Us.

The series premiere for The Hills: New Beginnings will air on June 24 on MTV.