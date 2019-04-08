Zoe Gregory Dons Skimpy Lingerie Set And Flaunts Her Booty On Instagram

British fitness model and adult film star Zoe Gregory has been turning heads since she alleged that Alex Rodriguez had been sexting with her shortly before he proposed to Jennifer Lopez. Those headlines caused a brief frenzy and seem to have mostly subsided already, but Gregory continues to do her thing and get people buzzing in her own way. Her latest couple of Instagram posts certainly seem to show that she knows exactly how to get people talking.

Over the weekend, Gregory shared a couple of sultry shots to her Instagram page that got pulses racing. In the first photo, Zoe is photographed from behind as she dons a black lingerie set.

Zoe is wearing thong panties that show off her tattoos and curvy derriere along with a black lace or mesh bra. She is also wearing what appears to be thigh-high stockings and she has her long, blonde hair piled up in a high ponytail as she looks over her shoulder and shoots the camera a sultry gaze.

As The Inquisitr has noted, Gregory has previously been featured as a Playboy Playmate. In addition, she has dipped her toes into the adult film world by performing under the name Robbin Banx. Zoe claims that A-Rod had been sending her messages trying to talk her into having a threesome with him and she has previously even posted a side-by-side comparison showing her and his current fiancee JLo.

The second photo that Gregory posted to Instagram over the weekend was taken by the same photographer. In this case, though, it appears to show Zoe wearing a skimpy bikini instead of lingerie. She is outside in this shot and the skimpy thong bottoms again serve to showcase the model’s buzzworthy booty.

The photo also shows a hint of Gregory’s cleavage and this shot definitely highlights Zoe’s athletic figure. She notes that she has worked hard for her body of art and her social media followers think she looks stunning and fabulous.

Gregory shared a handful of different shots via her Instagram Stories as well and they seemed to have a common theme. The former Playboy Playmate loves to show off her busty assets and fit physique and there is no doubt that she is proud of what she has accomplished with her dedication to fitness.

Zoe Gregory will not necessarily become a household name after making waves with Alex Rodriguez’s engagement to Jennifer Lopez. However, it doesn’t look like she’s going to fade into oblivion by any means and her followers hope that she’ll keep sharing these types of sexy shots to keep them talking.