Thomas Markle Might Have Met With Royal Staff Regarding Meghan, Suggests An Expert

Royal fans might have noticed that Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas, has been surprisingly quiet in recent weeks. The last time the public heard from him directly was in February when he released the private letter that his daughter had written him following the paparazzi scandal before the royal wedding. Prior to that, he was giving interviews both in print and on TV periodically, with the same storyline almost every time: he begged to hear from his daughter again and wanted to reconcile their relationship.

In a letter Meghan sent to her father after her wedding to Prince Harry, she said, “If you love me, as you tell the press you do, please stop. Please allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband.”

A royal expert, Neil Sean, has taken note of the father’s silence and presented his theories on why this might be, reported Express.

“I already feel, genuinely, there’s been some moves already because you will note that Thomas Markle is being very, very quiet of late. So I believe some people from the Palace have gone over there to smooth something out…. People say ‘why don’t Harry and Meghan go?’ Well, everybody is going to follow them, aren’t they?”

Sean is merely speculating, but the possibility that staff was sent to “smooth something out” would explain why the father has appeared to quit speaking to the press.

But that’s not to say that there are no traces of Thomas Markle in the news. Recently, an insider revealed the future grandfather’s thoughts and emotions surrounding the arrival of the royal baby. Thomas reportedly didn’t even know about the new Sussex Instagram account, detailed The Inquisitr.

These reports are much different, however, than if Thomas was on national TV relaying his feelings directly to the camera.

When news of the royal baby first broke, there were plenty of reactions from the American Markle family. From Thomas, Samantha to Thomas Jr., interviews were given and their thoughts were broadcast through the media.

With that being said, Neil is only speculating, as there’s no real proof that such a talk between the father and royal staff really took place. We’ll have to wait and see what, if anything, happens after the announcement of Meghan and Harry’s baby. Perhaps there’s a chance for a family reunion in the near future, but for now, it appears that the dad isn’t expecting to hear directly from Meghan anytime soon.