Victoria’s Secret Model Kelsey Merritt Sizzles By The Pool In Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt knows how to turn up the heat on her widely followed Instagram account, and her latest snap certainly did not disappoint. The Filipino-American beauty wowed her 1 million followers with a steamy new photo from her luxurious vacation in the Philippines that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 22-year-old was captured laying out by the pool surrounded by tall palm trees in her newest social media upload on Monday, April 8, and definitely turned up the heat as she did. The model sizzled in an incredibly tiny, baby blue bikini in the pic as she basked in the sun that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Kelsey posed on her back with her arms stretched out above her head as she enjoyed the warm rays of the golden sun in her barely-there swimwear that left very little to the imagination. The stunner’s skimpy, triangle-style top flaunted her ample cleavage, while also putting her flat, toned midsection fully on display. As for her bottom half, Kelsey’s itty-bitty bikini bottoms did much more showing than covering up, its cheeky design highlighting her curvaceous backside and long, tan legs.

The brown-eyed beauty exuded happiness as she laid outside in her own tropical paradise, her dark hair worn down in beachy waves that appeared to be wet, giving the appearance that she had just emerged from the crystal blue swimming pool that was behind her. The model also let her natural beauty shine in the jaw-dropping snap by opting to go makeup free for the sexy new addition to her Instagram feed.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret bombshell went wild for the latest glimpse at her lavish trip home which, at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 86,000 likes after only 10 hours of going live on the popular social media platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the catwalk queen with love for her gorgeous new photo.

“Looking fine!! As always,” one follower said, while another said the shot was “everything.”

Kelsey and her beau Conor Dwyer have been enjoying some time in her home country for the last week, and certainly seem to have been enjoying themselves during their stay. The couple have stayed on a number of the country’s islands where they have enjoyed some time on the pool as well as the beach, surfed, and explored by taking a kayaking excursion through the tropical paradise.