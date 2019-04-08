Will Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Be The Next ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Couple To Get Engaged?

Or will babies come first?

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have been seen chatting about their future on Vanderpump Rules, but will they be next to get engaged?

During an interview with Extra TV, their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Shay, opened up about her thoughts on Schroeder and Clark’s future and said that while she does see Schroeder and Clark getting engaged, they may actually start a family before walking down the aisle.

“I think they’re next to get engaged for sure, but also, they’ve said if they don’t get married and they have kids first… They’re not about doing it necessarily in the traditional timeline but I see them together forever,” Shay said. “Whether it’s kids first or marriage, I think all of it will happen for them for sure.”

According to Shay, she’s quite happy to see that Schroeder has found such a great guy after years of dating people who weren’t good for her, including her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, and radio personality Patrick Meagher. In fact, seeing Schroeder find love has given Shay hope that she too will find someone great.

“It gives me hope because we’re like in that same boat,” she explained. “So, I’m like okay, ‘You found your Beau, I’ll find mine.'”

Schroeder and Clark began dating months after Schroeder’s August 2017 split from Meagher and debuted their relationship on Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Schroeder and Clark are currently living together in Los Angeles and while no one knows for sure whether they will get married or have kids first, Schroeder did tell Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag last month that she has been wanting to become a mom ever since she celebrated her 30th birthday last year.

“I want to get pregnant, honestly before I even — I mean I more have like babies on the brain than I do getting married,” Schroeder said on Pratt and Montag’s podcast series, Make Speidi Famous Again, via Page Six. “I’m really excited to be a mom.”

While Schroeder could be the first Vanderpump Rules cast member to welcome a child, she may get beat by her ex-boyfriend, Taylor, who has said on a number of occasions that he will not be wasting any time when it comes to starting a family with fiancee Brittany Cartwright and will begin trying for a baby soon after they get married this summer.

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.