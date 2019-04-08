Will Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Get Married? Scheana Marie Reveals If She Thinks They’ll Adopt A Child

Get Scheana's thoughts on their future.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix will likely never get married.

During an interview with Extra TV days ago, Scheana said, “No,” when asked if her Vanderpump Rules co-stars would ever get married but didn’t write off the possibility of the couple one day starting a family together.

“I don’t see Ariana ever being pregnant. However, I could see maybe far in the future like, adoption or something along those lines, maybe,” Scheana explained.

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 earlier this year, Tom was seen sitting down to discuss his desire for a family with his guy friends, including Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, and Peter Madrigal. Meanwhile, as he said he wants at least one child, Ariana was seen telling Brittany Cartwright that she would never get pregnant and would only have kids if she had visited every place there is on the entire planet.

While Ariana certainly suggested that there was no much of a chance of having kids, even through adoption, Scheana said Tom definitely wants to be a dad at some point.

“But Ariana definitely doesn’t ever want to be pregnant,” she added.

Tom and Ariana have been dating since Vanderpump Rules Season 3 and recently bought a house together in Los Angeles.

Although Tom and Ariana both spoke openly about their thoughts on getting married and having kids on Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Ariana later made it clear to Tom that she did not want to chat with their co-stars about babies anymore and encouraged him to relay her message to their cast mates during a later episode.

Loading...

Ariana also ranted about the continuing questions she faces about the topic on Twitter.

“When @TomSandoval1 and I do press interviews together, I get asked about babies and he gets asked about TomTom and future career plans,” she tweeted in February. “I’m putting this out there now: I will walk out of any situation where this happens from now on. I have goals. I work hard. Ask me about it.”

Ariana has made it clear for years now that she will never allow herself to get pregnant and has no desire to get married or become a mother. Hopefully, when all is said and done, both she and Tom will be happy with their decisions for their future together.

To see more of Tom, Ariana, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.