‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Shows Off Amazing Body In Sexy Yellow Bikini

Kandi Burruss is living her best life as she celebrates her fifth wedding anniversary!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star jetted off to Thailand with hubby Todd Tucker, and ever since she landed there, she has been wowing fans with some gorgeous and sexy snaps. One of her first posts from the trip is a series of photos of herself in a bright yellow bikini. The first image in the slideshow shows the beautiful reality star showing off her figure in a sexy little bikini.

The photo gives an up close and personal look at Kandi’s incredible abs as she spills out of a yellow bikini top. On the bottom, Kandi wears matching vibrant and yellow bottoms that show off her toned legs. On top, she also rocks a sheer zebra cover up as part of her fashion statement. Burress still looks stunning though she’s nearly makeup free and wears her dark locks slicked back in a low ponytail.

The next photo in the set shows a snapshot of Tucker looking into the camera with a pair of shades. A few other photos give fans a sneak peak of their amazing, tropical view while one photo gives fans another shot of her entire bikini body from the knees up. It comes as no shock that Kandi’s steamy new set of photos has earned her a ton of attention with over 175,000 likes in addition to 2,900 comments.

A few followers took to the post to comment on how amazing Kandi looks in her little yellow bikini while countless others admitted that they were jealous that her vacation appears to be so amazing. Of course, a few other followers just wrote on the photo with flame and heart emojis to signify that they love Burress’ sexy look.

“Looking good. You should get a tattoo right under your boobs…sorta like Rihanna. It’ll look so good on you,” one follower wrote.

“Omg!! welcome to Thailand Kandi.. You look amazing.”

“Yass that body is banging. Can’t wait to see you at the dungeon in Cleveland,” another chimed in.

And as The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Burruss shared yet another sexy photo of herself, this time in a black corset along with a matching sheer bodysuit and a pair of sultry fishnet stockings. In the caption of the photo, she let fans know that she was celebrating her anniversary with Todd as well as promoting her tour, “Welcome to the Dungeon,” which will stop in 12 cities across the US.

It’s nice to see Kandi is taking a little rest and relaxation for herself after such a busy schedule.