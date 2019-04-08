House Judiciary Committee Calling On Robert Mueller To Testify About Russia Report

Congress will soon be hearing from Robert Mueller about the Russia report, with the House Judiciary Committee on Monday announcing that the special counsel would be called to testify.

As Axios reported, committee chairman Jerrold Nadler and ranking Republican Doug Collins came together to call on Mueller to testify after the committee has heard from Attorney General William Barr. As the report noted, Collins released a letter saying that committee members must be able to ask questions about the 22-month investigation.

Collins had previously criticized Democrats for attempts to subpoena the unredacted Russia report, the report noted. In a statement on Twitter, Collins said there was no precedent to the demands for grand jury information, but said he would welcome working with Democrats to find a solution and suggested they invite Mueller to testify.

The completion of the Russia report has been met with controversy as Barr delivered a short summary to members of Congress but has not released the full, 400-page report. Barr’s summary noted that there would be no additional charges — including none against Donald Trump — but said the president was not fully exonerated on the investigation of whether he committed obstruction of justice.

There are still many questions expected to be answered in the Russia report, including whether there may have been any form of cooperation between the Trump campaign and Russia that fell short of illegal collusion. It would also likely show whether Trump was aware of the already known contacts between members of his campaign and Russia, including the now infamous Trump Tower meeting that Donald Trump Jr. orchestrated with a Kremlin-connected lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton that had been stolen by the Russian government.

It was not yet clear if Robert Mueller’s report would be made public, NPR noted, but it would likely be one of the most-watched political events in quite some time. It would also mark the first time that the public has seen from Mueller since he was named special counsel in early 2017.

“Despite one of the highest profile roles in official Washington in recent memory, Mueller is a sphinx. He has barely spoken in public since his appointment in the spring of 2017 and his office has made very few comments in the press,” the NPR report noted.

Robert Mueller is expected to testify during the week of April 22, even though the House was scheduled to be on recess that week.