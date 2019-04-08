‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Billie Lee Won’t Be Invited To Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Engagement Party

Why is Jax saying no?

Billie Lee will not be in attendance when Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright celebrate their engagement with an over-the-top bash during a future episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

During tonight’s new episode, per Bravo, Taylor and Cartwright will be seen discussing who they will — and won’t — be inviting to the event.

“What about Billie? You don’t want to invite her?” Cartwright asks her fiancé. “I don’t have any problems with Billie.”

“I do,” Taylor replies. “I don’t like some of the stuff she’s pulled with my friends. I don’t want any hiccups in this party. So, no.”

Although Taylor admits that he doesn’t know Lee all that well, he isn’t willing to invite anyone who could potentially make his guests uncomfortable — or who might start drama at his and Cartwright’s celebration.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Lee has feuded with Katie Maloney and Lala Kent quite heavily throughout the seventh season of the show, and the two ladies are some of Taylor and Cartwright’s closest friends. In fact, the couple have been known to travel together quite frequently. Just weeks ago, Taylor and Cartwright flew to Florida with Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, for some fun in the sun — and a little bit of work at the Gasparilla Film Festival.

While Lee has had some trouble getting along with the Vanderpump Rules cast — aside from Tom Sandoval, Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, and James Kennedy — she may have actually made up with some of her co-stars during the recent reunion taping.

Although fans will have to wait until the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion airs later this spring to see what exactly goes down between Lee and the rest of her castmates, Scheana Shay hinted that Lee and Kent may have actually made up during production. Sheana dished on this subject in an interview with Extra TV last week.

During her chat with host Hannah Kahn, Shay said that while it had been reported that Lee got physical with a few different cast members of the show during production on the reunion, the physical contact they had wasn’t necessarily negative. Then, when Kahn suggested the two hugged it out, all Shay could do is smile.

Lee joined the Vanderpump Rules cast during its fifth season, after landing a job at SUR Restaurant as a hostess.

To see more of the Vanderpump Rules cast, don’t miss new episodes of Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.