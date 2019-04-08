‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Goes Topless As She Teases She’s ‘A Handful’

Model Hannah Palmer has developed something of a personal style that she showcases frequently on Instagram and her followers love it. Palmer, who has been previously noticed by Maxim, often teases her fans with photos showing her topless and she has done it again.

Palmer’s latest Instagram post was shared Monday afternoon and her fans are already going crazy over it. In this sexy photo, Hannah is kneeling on a slightly mussed bed and is wearing dark, ripped up jeans. The model is topless and has one hand covering her breasts as the other hand toussles her hair.

Hannah’s long, blonde hair hangs in waves over her shoulders and she is looking straight at the camera with a slight smile. Palmer has on a pale pink lip color and simple makeup look that highlights the gorgeous color of her eyes. The model went without any other accessories, letting her buxom bosom and slim waist do all of the talking.

The Maxim model has 585,000 followers on Instagram now and this latest topless shot was an immediate hit. More than 31,000 fans of Palmer’s liked this post in the first hour it was live and 750 followers added comments. Hannah joked about being a handful, a quip that definitely resonated with her fans, and she noted that her torn jeans were from Fashion Nova.

Commenters noted that they were melting looking at this sexy shot of Palmer’s and some admitted that they are obsessed with her. Several followers pointed out that it appears that Hannah is more than a handful in a sultry reference to the size of her bosom, and it looks like everybody was in agreement that the model is absolutely gorgeous.

Another popular Instagram post of Palmer’s was shared over the weekend and this set of pictures also featured something from Fashion Nova. In this case, Hannah was wearing a gorgeous red lingerie bodysuit and she was smiling as she cocked one hip to show off her slender legs, slim waist, and busty assets.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, the Arizona native has opened up about wanting to help women in need in the future. Palmer is obviously gorgeous and confident in her own beauty and she wants to help others feel the same.

Hannah Palmer has made something of a habit of posing topless or in other risque ensembles and her following is growing steadily. She competed to become a cover girl for Maxim last year and it looks like she’s definitely a contender for some great gigs in the months ahead considering all of the attention her sexy shots have been garnering recently.