Trump Urged To Ease ‘Unconscionable’ Policy On Detaining Pregnant Migrants

A letter from more than a dozen Democratic senators urges the president to restore an Obama-era directive.

NBC News reports that over a dozen Democratic senators are urging President Donald Trump and his administration to call on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to ease policy on detaining pregnant migrants.

Specifically, the senators are urging the restore the presumptive release “for all pregnant women” in immigrant detention, which is an Obama-era directive that Trump reversed. In addition, they asked the CBP to enact measures that ensure “timely and appropriate treatment” for detained pregnant women.

The requests were made in a letter sent to the ICE and CBP on Monday morning.

“In the absence of compelling evidence that the detention of a pregnant woman is necessary because she is a threat to herself or others, or is a threat to public safety or national security, the civil detention of an expectant mother for potential immigration offenses is never justified.”

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the lead signature on the letter, spoke to NBC News about pregnant women that experience mistreatment and neglect while in custody, which she calls “unconscionable.”

“These women need a safe environment and regular access to medical care, which ICE and CBP have failed to provide.”

Other senators that signed the letter include Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

The request comes not long after after a Honduran woman delivered a stillborn boy at an immigration detention center in Texas back in February. Per The Hill, the ICE claims that 28 women might have experienced a miscarriage either before or while in ICE custody over the last two years.

As of March 2018, the Trump administration halted the presumptive release of pregnant women. The ICE states that releases are determined based on a case-by-case assessment of custody that takes “special factors into consideration.”

The letter also presented questions and requested documentation from both the ICE and CBP regarding how many pregnant women are currently detained, how long they have been detained, and the nature of the care provided to them. The letter mirrors another sent to the ICE in 2018 that opposed the Trump administration’s decision to end presumptive release.

Per The Guardian, the Trump administration’s preliminary budget proposal is bad news for pregnant women in the U.S. — it slashes $3.5 billion in funding for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program over the next decade. The purpose of the WCI is to serve more than 8 million pregnant women and low-income children. It is reported to improve the children’s health and improve their educational outcomes.