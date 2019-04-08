Georgia Fowler Goes Braless And Flaunts Major Cleavage In Plunging Teal Dress On Instagram

Georgia Fowler’s Instagram account is full of sexy, skin-baring shots, and her most recent upload was no exception. The stunner rocked a seriously revealing dress in the latest addition to feed that was sure to get pulses racing.

The 26-year-old’s newest steamy snap was shared on Monday, April 8, and captured Georgia staring off into the distance as she stood with her back against a concrete wall, the golden sun providing a natural spotlight on her radiant beauty. The model exuded sexiness in a gorgeous teal gown that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. The garment featured a plunging neckline that hit just above her navel, flashing an ample amount of cleavage and revealing she opted to go braless underneath the revealing dress. The fabric cinched at her waist below the the extreme v-neckline, accentuating her trim waist and tiny midsection.

As for her brown locks, the Kiwi model wore them down in loose waves that fell behind her shoulder and down her back, and sported a minimal makeup look that let her natural beauty shine. The Victoria’s Secret model kept her ensemble simple by foregoing jewelry aside from a delicate hoop silver hoop earring wrapped around her upper ear. In her hands, Georgia held a bottle of Azzaro parfum, and revealed to her followers that she was the new face of the fragrance.

Georgia’s sexy new snap certainly brought the heat, and her 882,000 followers were quick to show their love for it. At the time of this writing, the jaw-dropping photo has racked up nearly 18,000 likes after just eight hours on the platform, as well as dozens of comments from fans expressing their love for her stunning display.

“That colour on u is show stopping,” one follower wrote, while a third said she was “so gorgeous.”

“Congratulations on Azzaro, Georgia. This is also one of the most dreamiest pictures you’ve ever posted. Beautiful,” a third fan commented.

Georgia’s latest post is just more proof that the model looks absolutely stunning in shades of green. The stunner rocked the color in another recent addition to her page that her fans went absolutely wild for.

In the snap shared on March 31, Georgia rocked a bright green set of lingerie from Victoria’s Secret that perfectly showed off her incredible physique. The model flashed an ample amount of cleavage in a sexy satin bra while also sporting a pair of high waisted lace panties that highlighted her curvy booty.