Bikini Model Lyna Perez Busts Out Of Top And Tiny Shorts For Instagram Ice Cream Fest

When your Instagram intro states that you “basically live in a bikini,” you’re going to be popular.

With 3.7 million followers, Lyna Perez is just that. On April 8, the Miami-born model and Instagram sensation took to social media for an ice cream feast. The eye-popping picture seems to be pleasing both Perez and her fans.

Wearing a multicolored, spaghetti-strap top that flaunts plenty of cleavage, Lyna might not be donning her traditional bikini attire, but she’s more than showing off her assets. Tiny white shorts complete Lyna’s outfit. This girl has her hands full, though. Holding ice cream cones in each, Perez seems to be using one ice cream for effect and the other for taste. Her caption refers to licking the frozen treat before prompting fans to state their favorite flavor. With a clear sense of humor, Lyna does, however, remind fans that their favorite flavor might just be her.

“Don’t need any other flavors. You are just too sweet.”

One fan seems to only have an appetite for Perez herself. Echoing this, another fan says they “can’t think of any other flavour.” Perez is proving the solid favorite.

“I already see my favourite flavour”

While Perez doesn’t name the flavor in question, one fan suggested it might be mango.

While Perez’s Instagram following is inching its way toward the 4 million mark, her Twitter following is significantly lower. This may be due to the latter platform being more about the words (and less about the pictures).

Lyna’s Instagram seems to hit the nail on the head – at least, for her male fans. This month alone, Lyna has donned a hot-pink string bikini, a yellow thong one, plus offered a seductive seaside video of herself in cleavage-flaunting swimwear.

While updates from this model are mostly still photos, Lyna isn’t above teasing her fans with video footage. On March 25, Lyna posted a video with a caption suggesting she’d rather be “wild” than “tame.” Racking up over 460,000 likes, the video clearly drove fans wild.

With sensational curves and no fear of flaunting them, it’s no surprise why Lyna is making a mark for herself. Despite a modest following overall, Perez does have her celebrity fans. She is followed by Bodak Yellow rapper Cardi B, alongside fellow models Eriana Blanco and Sveta Bilyalova.

Where Perez sources her inspiration from is unknown, although the clue may lie in her following major faces who themselves are known for their curves. Lyna follows both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner on Instagram.