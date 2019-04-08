Paige Butcher, Eddie Murphy’s Fiancee, Rocks Amazing Bikini Body Just Five Months After Giving Birth

Paige Butcher has certainly bounced back quickly after giving birth, with actor Eddie Murphy’s fiancee rocking her amazing bikini body while lounging on the beach in Maui.

The 39-year-old Australian star was photographed on the beach with daughter Izzy. The Daily Mail published photos of Paige rocking her bikini body, which clearly took a lot of work to maintain.

“Paige looked incredibly toned with sculpted arms, lean legs and a very slender tummy,” the report noted. “The blonde beauty — who has appeared in the 2003 Diane Keaton movie Something’s Gotta Give — pulled her hair back and added Ray-Ban sunglasses and a gold watch.”

The reason for the trip wasn’t clear, but came just a few days after Eddie Murphy celebrated his 58th birthday. While Murphy wasn’t seen in the photographs from the beach, the actor could likely use a break from his very busy schedule. The actor has a busy slate, with four pending projects — including the highly anticipated Beverly Hills Cop 4, which has been announced and is moving into the pre-production phase.

There is another sequel to a beloved movie in the works as well, with Murphy returning for Coming 2 America, the follow-up to his 1988 comedy Coming to America. The projects are sure to keep Murphy busy, especially when another baby is added to the mix.

The latest appearance for Paige Butcher came just five months after the arrival of the couple’s son, Max Charles Murphy, who was born on November 30. The couple announced his birth in a statement, noting that both baby and mom were doing great.

The baby’s name is a tribute to Eddie Murphy’s older brother, fellow comedian Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia in 2017. As CBS News noted, Max is the 10th child for Eddie Murphy — and the second he shares with Butcher.

Eddie talked about his large family back in 2016, nothing that they now span all ages. His oldest — a son named Eric, who Murphy had with then-girlfriend Paulette McNeely in 1989 — will be turning 30 this year.

“None of my children are gray and balding,” Murphy joked to ET. “It’s just pretty natural. It’s a natural thing.”

“My world revolves around [my children] — even the old, gray bald ones,” he added.

Reports: Eddie Murphy is expecting his 10th child at age 57, his second with his longtime girlfriend Paige Butcher. https://t.co/nf62G1ezjP — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 28, 2018

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher have been together for seven years, and last year they got engaged.

Those who want a closer look at Paige Butcher rocking her bikini body can check out all the pictures via The Daily Mail.