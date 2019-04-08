Fitness Model Jen Selter Flaunts Her Perky Booty In Skintight Workout Attire

American fitness guru Jen Selter has built her brand in large part due to her iconic derriere, and she was showing off why that strategy has worked via her latest Instagram post. Selter has shared quite a bit over the past few days as she was doing some extensive traveling, and now she is ready to embrace the best her new locale has to offer.

On Monday, Selter posted a shot to Instagram showing her wearing baby blue leggings and a crop top as she looked out over the stunning view she has where she is now staying. Jen was wearing sunglasses and sneakers as she raised her arms up over her head as her long, dark hair cascaded in waves down her back.

Selter’s pose certainly was the perfect one to showcase the curvy booty she has become known for online. The workout attire also showed off Jen’s athletic legs, back, and shoulders, and hinted at her insane abs as well. She teased her followers to try to guess where she is on this trip, but it looks like she perhaps gave it away in her Instagram Stories.

The fitness guru shared a clip showing a feast of amazing food she was about to dig into, and she tagged the resort Post Lech in the Insta Story. This is a gorgeous resort in Lech, Austria, an area known for its skiing. Trip Advisor describes the area as posh, ostentatious, and glitzy, but full of charm and character.

It looks like Jen and her crew are already in love with this spot in Austria, and Selter will definitely be sharing plenty of updates as the trip continues. As The Inquisitr recently detailed, the fitness phenom was initially headed to Germany for the FIBO expo, and it looks like Jen and her team have decided to make the most of this trip abroad.

On Sunday, Selter gave another peek at her travels in an Instagram post that fans loved. She tagged that she was in Cologne, Germany, which happens to be where the FIBO expo was, and she was posing on a street as she flaunted her abs. Jen was wearing a black crop top and jeans as she posed at the perfect angle to show off her taut tummy and curvy derriere.

It may be chilly in Austria right now, but Jen Selter looked smoking hot in her leggings and crop top. The fitness expert is seemingly embracing the great food available to her during this trip, but her followers know that she’ll be working out along the way to maintain her killer body and iconic booty.