Emily Ratajkowski Bares Her Booty In A Thong Lace Bodysuit On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is unsurprisingly one of the main models for her swimwear and lingerie brand, Inamorata Woman. A new Instagram post from a few days ago shows the model rocking a lacy bodysuit, and she left little to the imagination as the photo’s focal point was her bare derriere. The bodysuit is called the Bleecker and costs $55. There are lace frills on the edges of both the top and bottom, along with a strappy back that forms an “x.” The post showed Ratajkowski in the black version, but it’s also available in a lime green tone or a gray-blue.

The photo was taken in low light, with the model facing her back to the camera. She placed her hands in front of her stomach, and the image was cropped from her shoulder down.

In addition, Emrata’s brought on another model, Taylor Hammonds, to model her swimwear. She posed against a blank wall in a white bikini, and also faced her back to the camera in another shot. Hammonds also rocked a one-piece with an “x” accent in the front. The shoot appeared to take place indoors, with a thin leafy plant visible in the backdrop in several of the photos.

The model’s launch of the full Inamorata Woman line caused ripples in the fashion industry, with plenty of people taking notice, including Vogue.

One of the photoshoots that Emrata did for her new body line was done inside a bodega. The model elaborated on her thought-process behind the unlikely backdrop.

“I was trying to evoke the feeling of a confident girl who wears her bathing suit all day and how that attitude would translate when you’re not at the beach. I asked myself: How exactly does that feeling fit into our lives in New York? Ultimately it is about a cotton panty that you have on around the house and then wear out to get coffee.”

Photos, per Instagram, from the shoot were well received by fans, featuring Emily in a variety of lingerie pieces. She was seen posing in front of the store as well as casually browsing drinks, holding a lighter, and even sitting on shelves that held newspapers.

The line is a collaboration with her partner, Kat Mendenhall. The two have known each other since high school.