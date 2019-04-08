Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Offers To Help Jen Destroy Eve & Jack’s Wedding

Days of our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, April 9, reveal that many Salem residents will be hiding their romantic feelings toward others.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Days of our Lives fans will watch on Tuesday as Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) struggles with the knowledge that the love of her life, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), is planning to marry her longtime nemesis, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva).

Jennifer knows that the marriage is likely one of convenience in order to help Jack win the election and become Salem’s next mayor, but she can’t help but think about the fact that her former husband is set to marry a woman she despises.

Sadly, Jack has no memories of his life with Jennifer or of his children, JJ (Casey Moss) and Abigail (formerly Kate Mansi). He is currently dealing with amnesia caused by Dr. Rolf’s serum, although he does seem to feel a pull toward his family.

When Jennifer runs into her former boyfriend and friend, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), she’ll tell him everything that has been going on, and he’ll offer to help her stop Jack and Eve’s wedding. The two could possibly devise a plan in order to keep Jack and Eve apart, and hopefully jump start Jack’s memory so that he’ll get back to his old self.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will also see Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) sit down for a chat with Dr. Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). The two women will have a heart-to-heart knowing that Sarah and Marlena’s son, Eric, are suppressing their feelings for each other. Marlena knows how much Eric cares for Sarah, and she’ll finally decide to spill the beans about his emotional crisis.

Marlena will tell Sarah that Eric is in love with her and that he cares deeply for her, despite the fact that he’s been telling Sarah the opposite. Sarah is currently engaged to Eric’s brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), and he doesn’t want to have any bad blood in his family, especially after what happened between him and his stepbrother, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), when they were both in love with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Previously on #DAYS, Tripp and Haley struggle to maintain their cover story.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/3hLCMflZEE — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Haley Chen (Thia Megia) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) will be getting closer to their wedding day. The pair is getting married in hopes of keeping Haley from getting deported, but Tripp’s girlfriend, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), is said to have some tricks up her sleeve in order to stop the marriage from happening.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.