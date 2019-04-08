Alec Baldwin Says He Could Beat Trump As He Launches A Twitter Exploratory Committee

'Beating Trump would be so easy' says Baldwin, teasing a run for president.

Actor Alec Baldwin pondering a run for president is the kind of art imitating life imitating art kind of thing that is rarely seen, but a recent Twitter post indicates that the actor, who portrays Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, is seriously considering throwing his hat into the ring along with the other Democratic candidates.

The Daily Mail is reporting that by polling Twitter users, Baldwin says he is saving “millions of dollars” in polling, and it will help him make the decision about whether or not to challenge Trump. Baldwin is not announcing his candidacy, but he is dipping his toe in the water with confidence.

“If I ran for President, would you vote for me? I won’t ask you for any $. And I promise I will win. Beating Trump would be so easy. So easy. So easy.”

Baldwin and Trump have already gone several rounds on Twitter, with the president questioning the actor’s portrayal of him on SNL. Trump has tweeted that the NBC show is a “hit job” and it isn’t funny.

Baldwin tweeted back, saying that Trump overstepped by suggesting that he was a threat.

“I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?”

In one of the more surreal moments of my life, I recently spent an hour talking to @AlecBaldwin about health policy. You can now listen to that conversation! https://t.co/GjDRw2vVqd — Sarah Kliff (@sarahkliff) March 19, 2019

Deadline reports that the reaction to Baldwin’s proposal is mixed, with some suggesting that it’s a good idea, and others suggesting that the skeletons in his closet would prevent him from getting elected, referencing his recent arrest over a parking space.

“Dude you can’t handle finding a parking spot in NYC.”

Baldwin says he has no commitment to continuing to do his “world famous mediocre Trump impression” for SNL, but he knows how much the cold opens irritate the president.

The Hill reports that Baldwin has considered running for office in the past, but he’s never taken the official plunge and put himself on a ballot. Back in 2011, he considered a run for New York City mayor, but then cited scheduling conflicts. In an interview, he suggested that being the mayor was one thing, but actually running for election was another.

“The adage you hear people say who are interested in politics: I would like to be the mayor, I don’t know if I want to run for mayor.”

Baldwin was missing from the latest episode of SNL, and instead, Jason Sudeikis stopped by to debut his Joe Biden imitation for the cold open, as reports by The Inquisitr.