Meghan McCain Blasted After Telling Joy Behar ‘Part Of Your Job Is To Listen To Me’ On ‘The View’

'The View' panelist tried to put the talk show veteran in her place, but Whoopi Goldberg silenced them both.

Whoopi Goldberg showed her View co-stars who’s the boss — or at least who’s the moderator. On Monday, the longtime View host shut down tensions between co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain before it turned into a split screen circus a la Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck circa 2006. But even though Whoopi silenced her co-stars, viewers took to social media to take aim at McCain.

Things got heated early on the ABC chatfest as the ladies of The View dove right into a Hot Topics segment about Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s resignation on Sunday, ET Canada reports. Goldberg, Behar, McCain, Sunny Hostin, and Abby Huntsman began to debate what acting DHS secretary Kevin McAleenan should do in her place, which segued into a discussion about U.S. border states.

McCain, who is from Arizona, said that people can’t “sit here and act like there isn’t a crisis” there when it comes to illegal immigration, adding that “crazy people in border states” are not the only ones looking for something to change.

Behar noted that McAleenan wants to help Central American countries, and said the way to solve the problem is to provide aid and “keep them there happy.” But Meghan McCain cut Behar off, and shot back with, “Give a Nicaraguan a house? We’ve had a bunch of liberal guests who don’t want to send in aid.”

“I listened to you, let me finish,” Joy Behar told her co-star, to which Meghan McCain snarkily informed her, “Part of your job is to listen to me.”

The View audience was stunned as McCain delivered the line — complete with a hair flip — but Whoopi Goldberg got the last word in as she effectively silenced her quarreling co-stars. Goldberg made it clear that the cast would not be talking over one another.

“Here’s what’s not gonna happen today, we’re not gonna do this. Everybody gets a conversation piece, everybody gets to say their piece and we don’t need to comment if we don’t like what we’re hearing. Just let folks talk.”

When Whoopi instructed Joy Behar to finish what she was saying, a shocked Behar — who is rarely at a loss for words — simply said, “I forgot what it was now.”

Tensions have been running high all season on The View, but this time viewers, some whom often support McCain, are getting tired of the antics. Viewers of the ABC talk show took to Twitter to blast Meghan McCain, with some criticizing her for being disrespectful to the 20-year View veteran. Others called for ABC to give her the boot. Some of the viewer reaction can be seen below.

Meghan McCain’s fight with Joy Behar comes less than a week after the two went at it while debating socialism. The debate turned into an argument about which of them is smarter. At one point, McCain accused Behar of questioning her intelligence.

The View airs weekdays on ABC.